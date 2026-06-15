CATS and PUSSY CATS to Run Simultaneously in Berkeley This June

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkeley theatergoers have an unusual choice this June: two completely different cat-themed productions running simultaneously just blocks apart.

At Berkeley Playhouse, audiences can see Andrew Lloyd Webber's beloved musical Cats, one of the most successful and recognizable shows in Broadway history. Meanwhile, Flux Vertical Theatre is presenting Pussy Cats, an original immersive dance-theatre production created by Bay Area artists.

While both productions draw inspiration from feline mythology and behavior, they offer audiences dramatically different theatrical experiences.

Cats remains a global musical phenomenon, while Pussy Cats blends contemporary dance, aerial arts, immersive theatre and nightlife-inspired storytelling into an original work developed by Flux Vertical Theatre's artistic team.

The production invites audiences into a world of rival cat tribes, ritual, rebellion and transformation. Through a collaborative devising process, the company has created an immersive environment that combines movement, theatrical storytelling, original characters and interactive design elements.

The simultaneous runs of the two productions create a rare opportunity for audiences to explore two distinct interpretations of cat culture within the same city and during the same week.

"We realized there may never be another moment when Berkeley audiences can choose between one of the most famous cat-themed musicals ever written and a completely original immersive production inspired by cats," said Leah Marie, Co-Artistic Director of Flux Vertical Theatre. "It's a fun reminder of the incredible variety of artistic voices that exist within Berkeley's performing arts community."

Flux Vertical Theatre's Pussy Cats is currently playing for a limited engagement in Berkeley.

The production is created and performed by local Bay Area artists and showcases the company's signature blend of physical performance, immersive storytelling and contemporary theatrical experimentation.

For tickets and additional information, visit Flux Vertical Theatre's website.

Don't Miss a San Francisco / Bay Area News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows