Bria Skonberg Comes to the Fairmont Hotel's Venetian Room in December

Bay Area Cabaret has announced a special concert featuring the exceptionally talented Canadian jazz vocalist and trumpet player, Bria Skonberg, scheduled for her debut engagement at the iconic Fairmont Hotel’s Venetian Room, Sunday, December 10 at 7.30 p.m. Performing her highly anticipated holiday program, Jingle Bell Swing, Skonberg and her Birdland Band, are sure to captivate jazz enthusiasts and music lovers alike, offering an unforgettable night of world-class musical entertainment.

Complementing the musical occasion, the Fairmont Hotel will showcase its signature - and highly celebrated - gingerbread house and Christmas tree adorned with its renowned holiday lights and decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for Bay Area Cabaret patrons.

"San Francisco has a rich tradition of jazz music, and we are excited to bring an artist of Bria Skonberg's caliber to the stage of the Venetian Room," said Marilyn Levinson, Executive Producer of Bay Area Cabaret. "This brand new holiday concert, Jingle Bell Swing, will be a true celebration of jazz and an opportunity for the Bay Area to experience the magic of Bria's music in person."

Skonberg's performance will showcase her virtuosity on the trumpet, her captivating vocals, and her ability to infuse both traditional jazz elements and modern sensibilities into her music. Audiences can expect a dynamic evening filled with exceptional music and Skonberg's engaging stage presence. Accompanied by her talented Birdland Band, Christopher Pattishall, piano; David “Grayson” Brockamp, bass; and Darrian Douglas, drums, Skonberg will perform a diverse selection of jazz standards, popular Christmas holiday songs, original compositions, and contemporary hits that demonstrate the depth of her artistry.

The Venetian Room doors will open at 6.30 p.m. and the performance will begin at 7.30 p.m. Tickets are $75, and $30 for individuals age 30 and under; tickets may be purchased online at bayareacabaret.org or by calling City Box Office at (415) 392-4400.