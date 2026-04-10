BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX Moves to Indoor Venue for San Francisco Performances

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San Francisco Opera has announced a venue change for its BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX performances scheduled for April 11 and 12 in San Francisco. Due to inclement weather, the free performances, originally planned for Crane Cove Park, will now take place indoors at Pier 70, Building 12.

The performances will be held on Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at 2:00 p.m., with free First Act family workshops beginning at 1:30 p.m. The new venue is located at 1070 Maryland Street in San Francisco.

BOHÈME OUT OF THE BOX presents an abridged 75-minute version of La Bohème by Giacomo Puccini, performed with piano accompaniment on a mobile stage. The opera is sung in Italian, with live English translations accessible on personal devices, as well as English and Spanish translations available online.

Launched in 2023 as part of San Francisco Opera’s Centennial Season, the series brings opera performances into community spaces throughout the Bay Area. The April 11 and 12 performances mark the program’s first appearance in San Francisco, following previous stops in cities including Los Gatos, Alameda, and Sausalito. Additional performances will continue throughout the month in locations such as Emeryville, Oakland, Woodside, and Concord.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own seating, as a limited number of chairs will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. The venue is accessible via public transportation, including nearby Muni lines and the T Third Street light rail.

Admission is free, with registration encouraged at sfopera.com/box.