BETRAYAL to Open at Marin Theatre, Directed by Carey Perloff
The drama unfolds backwards in time, tracing a secret affair at Mill Valley's Marin Theatre.
Marin Theatre will present Nobel Prize and Tony Award winner Harold Pinter's Betrayal this fall, directed by American Conservatory Theater Artistic Director Emerita Carey Perloff. The production runs October 22–November 15, 2026, with opening night set for October 27, at Marin Theatre in Mill Valley.
Perloff, a frequent interpreter of Pinter's work who collaborated with the late playwright several times, returns to Marin Theatre following her acclaimed productions of The Cherry Orchard earlier this year and Waste in 2025.
Told in reverse chronological order, Betrayal traces a seven-year affair, beginning two years after its conclusion and ending with the lovers' first kiss. The play explores the complexities of love, friendship, memory, and deception through Pinter's signature wit and understated dialogue.
Premiering at London's National Theatre in 1978, Betrayal won the Olivier Award for Play of the Year before making its Broadway debut in 1980. The play was later adapted into an Academy Award-nominated film and has enjoyed three Broadway revivals, including a recent production praised by The New York Times as "one of those rare shows I seem destined to think about forever."
Subscriptions for Marin Theatre's 2026–27 season are available now. Single tickets, priced from $39–$110, go on sale July 31. Student, educator, and under-35 discounts are available.
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