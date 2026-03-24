ATG San Francisco Will Welcome Bay Area Community To Annual Open House

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ATG San Francisco is opening their doors and welcoming the San Francisco Bay Area to step behind the curtain and experience the Orpheum Theatre like never before at a complimentary Open House being held on Sunday, April 12 from 1–5 PM. Space is limited. To reserve a spot for either the 1-2:45 PM or 3–4:45 PM time slot, visit us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/.



Guests at the Open House will go behind-the-scenes and explore the secrets of the Orpheum Theatre where they will live their Broadway dreams as they walk through the stage door, dressing rooms, stage management stations, the orchestra pit, and even stand on the beloved stage—all while learning how stagehands, designers, and expert backstage crew members make theatre magic happen at every performance.



Throughout the afternoon, guests will be able to participate in a wide range of interactive activities—inspired by ATG San Francisco's 2026/27 season—that celebrate the artistry and craftsmanship behind Broadway productions. Experiences will include a salsa dancing lesson onstage, a showtune sing-along, and a live stage combat demonstration. Visitors can also take part in a drag queen makeup tutorial, learn the secrets of theatrical mixology during a cocktail mixing lesson, and enjoy complimentary bar service and food catered by Sam's American Eatery.



For more information on the Open House, visit us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/.