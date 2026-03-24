A TASTE OF IRELAND TOUR To Play Indiana This March

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A TASTE OF IRELAND – THE IRISH MUSIC & DANCE SENSATION will bring its 2026 world tour to Indiana with performances March 13–15, 2026.

The tour will begin at the Pike Performing Arts Center in Indianapolis on March 13, continue to the Victory Theatre in Evansville on March 14, and conclude at the Columbus North High School Erne Auditorium in Columbus on March 15.

Presented by Pace Live, the production features a cast of Irish dancers, musicians, and vocalists, combining traditional Irish dance with contemporary staging. The show includes a score featuring songs such as “Danny Boy” and “Wild Rover,” alongside original arrangements and choreography.

The company includes performers such as Jess Miller, Callum O’Neill, and Aisling Sage, among others.

The production is directed and produced by Brent Pace, with co-direction and production by Ceili Moore and musical direction by Charlie Galloway.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place March 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Indianapolis, March 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Evansville, and March 15 at 3:00 p.m. in Columbus. Ticket prices vary by venue.