Trinity Theatre Company Will Host 4th Annual NEW WORKS FESTIVAL

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Trinity Theatre Company has announced their Fourth Annual New Works Festival. The New Works Festival celebrates the works of 9 Emerging New Playwrights from across the county and runs from April 30th - May 3rd. Trinity Theatre Company performs in their space at the Mission Valley Mall, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Suite 129, 92108.

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “At Trinity - sharing new stories with unique perspectives and providing a platform to emerging playwrights and local artistics continues to be a priority. We continue to be delighted by the growth of our New Works Festival! Now in its fourth year, the festival received 1,011 submissions from across the country. So much talent to choose from. We are excited to share our 9 favorites in our 4th Annual New Works Festival. Each staged reading is directed and performed by a group of San Diego-based artists giving voice to these new works from across the country.”

The talented San Diego actors bringing these new stories to life include Tim Baran, Brianna Baulette, Max Bergstrand, Paul Boner, Blake Brown, Noé Castrejón, David Dartt, Amy Dell, Carly Delso Saavedra, Bonnie Dillingham, Sasha Foo, Mary Friedel, Wendy Hovland, Eliza Hugee, Echo Jablonski, Haig Koshkarian, Emmanuelle Love, Daniel Nett, Lance Pate, J Rainey, Tara Romaczyk, Alison Rosenstock, Emma Rotellaa, Noah Schossow, Art Simpson, Angelica Sims, Ty Smith, Matt Thompson, Natalia Van Huezo, Murphy Walsh, Charisse Zeff and Charlene Zeff

1,011 submissions. 10 selected. 4 nights! Join Trinity for our 4th annual New Works Festival, where we celebrate the writings of ten emerging playwrights. Each staged reading is directed and performed by a group of local, San Diego-based artists. Whether you're a passionate theatre-goer or just curious about what's next in the world of live performance, the New Works Festival is your front row seat to the future of storytelling

Helping Hand

by John Busser

Directed by Sean Libiran

Thursday, April 30th 7:00pm

In a classified government facility, officials examine a mysterious extraterrestrial being discovered decades earlier, raising questions that science cannot answer. As the truth about the Visitor slowly unfolds, the play probes humanity's fears, ambitions, and moral limits. Helping Hand is a suspenseful and thought-provoking exploration of what it means to encounter the unknown.

De La Casa

by James Selledy

Directed by Mia Spencer

Thursday, April 30th at 7:30pm

Set during the COVID-19 pandemic in a newly purchased home, De La Casa follows a man and his wife as they clash over family obligations, cultural identity, and unfinished dreams. When a working-class laborer and his family enter their lives, tensions around class, race, and ambition rise to the surface. The result is a sharp, human exploration of belonging, responsibility, and what it truly means to build a home.

Out of the Woods

by Robert Weibezhal

Directed by Tim Baran

Friday, May 1st - 7:00pm

Lost in the forest, a young man encounters a mysterious stranger who seems to know more about his life than he should. As past, present, and possible futures intertwine, the play explores love, fate, and the choices that shape a life. Out of the Woods is a lyrical and haunting journey about whether we can ever truly escape what lies ahead.

Date Play

by Ashley Siflinger

Directed by Sean Boyd

Friday, May 1st at 7:30pm

A modern romance unfolds over a single dinner as two strangers navigate the awkward, funny, and revealing rhythms of a first date in New York City. As conversation loops, fractures, and repeats, the play explores how connection, perception, and possibility shift in real time. What emerges is a poignant meditation on love, timing, and the infinite versions of “what if.”

Shadows Dark and Deep

by Sara Ilyse Jacobson

Directed by Vivian White

Saturday, May 2nd 2:00pm

A troubled teenager sentenced to community service forms an uneasy bond with a sharp-tongued elderly woman in a nursing home. As their relationship evolves, both are forced to confront painful histories shaped by race, memory, and generational divides. Shadows Dark and Deep is a powerful story of reckoning, empathy, and unexpected connection.

by William Keenan

Directed by Sean Libiran

Saturday, May 2nd - 4:30pm

On a stormy night in a laundromat, two strangers engage in a tense and revealing conversation that slowly uncovers the burdens they carry. As their guarded exchanges give way to vulnerability, past regrets and hidden truths surface. Spin Cycle is an intimate, atmospheric play about guilt, identity, and the possibility of starting over.

Moon Rock

by Steven Oberman

Directed by Sean Boyd

Saturday, May 2nd - 6pm

A group of former colleagues reunite at a remote estate to revisit an unsolved mystery: the disappearance of a priceless moon rock linked to multiple deaths. As they reenact past events for a documentary, buried secrets resurface and suspicion grows. Blending humor with intrigue, Moon Rock is a fast-paced ensemble mystery about ambition, legacy, and the cost of truth.

Double Shot

by Maxine Levaren

Directed by Vivian White

Sunday, May 3rd - 2:00pm

In a coffee shop, a woman's disastrous blind date takes an unexpected turn when chance, and honesty, open the door to a more genuine connection. What begins as a cautionary tale about online dating becomes a charming story about second chances and the unpredictability of human connection. Double Shot reminds us that sometimes the right person is the one we almost overlooked.

Nothing But the Truth

by Connie Terwilliger

Directed by Mia Spencer

Sunday, May 3rd - 2:30pm

Four seniors gather for their regular coffee-and-cards routine, only to have their relationships tested when a new game encourages radical honesty. As secrets emerge and pasts collide, humor gives way to deeper revelations about love, loss, and identity. Nothing But the Truth is a heartfelt and witty look at friendship and the courage it takes to be seen.