TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE Comes to Trinity Theatre Company Next Month

Trinity Theatre Company continues their Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with Tuesdays With Morrie, a play by Jeffrey Hatcher and Mitch Albom, based on the book by Mitch Albom and directed by SharonFaith Horton. Tuesdays With Morrie features San Diego Actors John Grasberger as Morrie and Kevin Quezada as Mitch.

The production runs from November 10th - 19th. This will be the first Grown Up Stage (GUS) performance that Trinity Theatre Company will perform at their new Mission Valley location in the Mission Valley Mall. To learn more or purchase tickets Click Here

Performances run at the new Mission Valley Space at 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Ste 128.

Friday, November 10th at 7pm

Saturday, November 11th at 7pm

Sunday, November 12th at 2pm

Friday, November 17th at 7pm

Saturday, November 18th at 7pm

Sunday, November 19th at 2pm

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “We are so excited to bring Tuesdays with Morrie to our stage.This lovely show is a celebration of human connection at a time where we are still, as a community, reintroducing the social outings that are integral to our emotional well-being. Sharonfaith Horton brings a lovely perspective to all of her works. As a practicing LMFT, Sharonfaith consistently demonstrates an appreciation for what brings us all together. To capture that appreciation and bring it to the stage is a uniquely Trinity experience, as we continue to use the arts to unify friends, family, and community.”

Tuesdays with Morrie is the autobiographical story of Mitch Albom, an accomplished journalist driven solely by his career, and Morrie Schwartz, his former college professor. Sixteen years after graduation, Mitch happens to catch Morrie’s appearance on a television news program and learns that his old professor is battling Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Mitch is reunited with Morrie, and what starts as a simple visit turns into a weekly pilgrimage and a last class in the meaning of life.