Review: MATT & BEN at New Village Arts

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At New Village Arts, “Matt & Ben” arrive with the kind of scrappy, chaotic energy, and while the title may belong to Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, make no mistake: this production is powered, joyfully and unapologetically, by its fabulous women.

Written by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers, the play imagines the pre-fame duo stumbling their way into Good Will Hunting—or rather, having it quite literally fall into their laps from the ceiling. It’s a premise ripe for satire and absurdity, and under the direction of Maria Patrice Amon, this San Diego premiere leans into both with confidence and style.

Amon’s direction keeps the pacing nimble and the tone buoyant, shaping a world where heightened physical comedy and moments of emotional connection can coexist. More importantly, she centers the relationship at the heart of the play, allowing it to feel specific and lived-in. There’s a clear sense of collaboration here; Amon creates space for her actors to shine, and they absolutely do.

While the script may focus on Matt and Ben, this production belongs to Maya Sofia Enciso and Alejandra Villanueva. Enciso’s Matt is the sharp, slightly neurotic overthinker, constantly trying to wrangle inspiration into something tangible. Villanueva’s Ben, by contrast, is a lovable chaos agent, brimming with charisma and impulsive energy. Together, they build a dynamic that feels less like a“brother from another mother” bond: the kind of friendship where you can collaborate, clash, roughhouse, and reconcile all within a few hours, and still choose each other at the end of it.

The production opens with a burst of technical flair featuring clever projections designed by Jesus Hurtado that set a whimsical, almost cinematic tone. That sense of playfulness returns at the end with a nod to the film’s Oscar-winning legacy, neatly bookending the show. These moments, like much of the production, feel carefully guided by Amon’s hand, reinforcing that cohesive vision even when the script itself wanders.

Hurtado’s set dressing further grounds the piece in a vividly realized late-’90s world. Ben’s apartment feels authentically lived-in, and the props by Andrea Morin Fernandez help create layers of realism from the bulky desktop computer and wall-mounted landline to the scattered Dunkin’ bags and a perfectly placed School Ties poster. Personal touches—like headshots repurposed as décor—add texture and humor, making the space feel like a launching pad for two not-quite-famous-yet actors.

The production stumbles in the script itself, and a few of the moments haven’t aged that well. Scenes feel more like a string of comedic bits than a fully developed arc, and the surreal detours don’t always build toward a satisfying payoff. It has the loose, anything-goes spirit of its Fringe origins, but here that looseness can feel more underdeveloped than intentionally rebellious.

Still, thanks to Amon’s assured direction and the undeniable chemistry between Enciso and Villanueva, the show never loses its spark. Their performances elevate the material, bringing nuance, rhythm, and genuine affection to a script that doesn’t always return the favor.

In the end, “Matt & Ben” may be about two future Hollywood icons—but at New Village Arts, it’s the women who steal the spotlight, shape the story, and make the whole thing worth watching.

How To Get Tickets

“Matt & Ben” is playing at New Village Arts through April 26th. For more information on tickets and showtimes, please go to www.newvillagearts.org

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan/Dupla Photography

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