Review: ISAAC'S EYE at OnStage Playhouse

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History is often written by the victors, but "Isaac's Eye" asks a more intriguing question: what if history is also shaped by who gets to decide what we see? Lucas Hnath's inventive drama is ostensibly about the rivalry between scientific titans Isaac Newton and Robert Hooke, but beneath the experiments, equations, and discoveries lies a meditation on perception itself. It explores the difference between seeing with our eyes, understanding with our minds, and recognizing the truths that exist beyond either.

Newton and Hooke possess the rare vision to look beyond the accepted boundaries of their world. Their curiosity leads them toward discoveries about light, gravity, mathematics, and the natural world that forever change human understanding. Yet for all their extraordinary intellect, the play quietly suggests that Catherine, the apothecary caught between the two men, may be the wisest character of all. While the scientists chase immortality through discovery, Catherine understands the value of living in the present and knowing what will bring her happiness.

Adding another fascinating layer is The Actor, an omniscient narrator who freely moves between fact and fiction, documenting historical truths while exposing theatrical inventions. Rather than simply telling the audience what happened, he challenges us to question which version of history deserves our trust. It's an inspired device that keeps the audience intellectually engaged even as the story ventures into increasingly imaginative territory.

Director James P. Darvas embraces both the historical drama and the piece's playful theatricality, maintaining a brisk pace that keeps the dense scientific discussions accessible and entertaining. The first act carefully establishes the documented rivalry between Newton and Hooke before the second act plays with those facts to make its point.

Max Bergstrand takes a more understated approach as Isaac Newton, portraying the legendary scientist as socially awkward, intensely focused, and equally self-absorbed. His Newton cannot comprehend why others fail to recognize his genius, dismissing the pain or inconvenience of those around him as insignificant compared to the pursuit of scientific truth. Bergstrand's restrained performance provides an effective contrast to Stewart's flamboyance.

Tom Stewart is wonderfully entertaining as Robert Hooke, creating a delightfully narcissistic antagonist whose insecurity is forever masked by swagger and arrogance. Threatened by Newton's brilliance, Hooke has little hesitation in manipulating those around him if it helps preserve his own legacy. Stewart balances cruelty with charisma, making Hooke as amusing as he is infuriating.

Kimberly Weinberger brings warmth and grounded humanity to Catherine, offering an emotional center that neither scientist possesses. Julián Flores is equally engaging as The Actor, effortlessly guiding audiences through the blurred line between documented history and theatrical invention while also providing comic relief in several additional roles.

Duane McGregor's scenic design is elegantly symbolic. Large wooden cabinets filled with ornate jars suggest an alchemist's laboratory, while the pale wooden beams stretching across the floor evoke rays of light dispersing through a prism. Combined with effective lighting by Ginger Chody, sound design by Jaden Guerrero, and costumes by Brad Dubois, the production creates a world that feels both historically rooted and intellectually expansive.

Like the prism at the center of Newton's famous experiments, "Isaac's Eye" refracts history into something far more colorful than a simple biography. It is a witty, thought-provoking examination of ego, ambition, and the stories we choose to believe, and to question who lets us see what facts. After all, Hooke was a celebrated scientist. Do you remember learning anything about him? Or did Newton's sight prevail in history?

How To Get Tickets

Isaac’s eye is playing at OnStage Playhouse through July 19th. For ticket and showtime information, go to onstageplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Max Bergstrand, left, and Julián Flores as The Actor in OnStage Playhouse’s “Isaac’s Eye.” (Thomas Ciccone)

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