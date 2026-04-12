Review: AIRNESS at Loud Fridge Theatre Group

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Airness cranks the volume all the way up and dares you not to have a good time. This is a show that knows exactly what it is, big, bold, cheerfully ridiculous, and leans into it with the kind of joyful abandon that makes you want to throw your hands in the air and start shredding along. Airness by Loud Fridge Theatre Group is playing through April 19th at Moxie Theatre.

When Nina (Shelby Garza) enters her first air-guitar competition, she assumes that being able to pay for a real guitar means this will be an easy victory. Instead, she’s met with a wildly committed group of competitors who treat air guitar not as a joke, but as an art form. As she stumbles through her first disastrous performance, Nina begins to learn that success here isn’t about technical precision—it’s about connection, vulnerability, and that elusive quality known as “airness.”

Directed by Kian Kline-Chilton, the show is filled with humor and heart, and its cast fully commits to the bit while never losing sight of the heart beneath. Garza grounds the show as Nina, giving us a protagonist whose emotional journey feels earned, even amid the absurdity. Lester Isaruiz’s Shreddy Eddy brings warmth and sincerity as Nina’s unlikely mentor, while William Huffaker’s Facebender is a standout, balancing heightened comedy with a genuinely open-hearted presence.

Jacob Lopez’s D Vicious leans gleefully into over-the-top bravado, complete with a running gag involving a hilariously terrible Sprite commercial, and Isaí Luna’s Golden Thunder delivers both high-energy performance and surprising philosophical depth. Sofia Scafidi’s Cannibal Queen cuts through the chaos with sharp precision, creating a formidable and compelling foil for Nina. And Griffin Hanson who appears throughout as multiple roles. And proves that sometimes all you need to steal a show is a hoodie.

What makes this ensemble click is their shared commitment — not just to the comedy, but to each other. The core group that takes Nina under their wing is full of heart, music, and wonderfully specific quirks, creating a sense of community that feels as authentic as it is entertaining.

Technically, the production meets the demands of a show built on musical performance. Sammy Webster’s lighting design pulses with the energy of a live concert, while Marc Akiyama’s sound design ensures every riff, cue, and transition lands with impact. The music selection itself is a crowd-pleaser, spanning decades and inviting the audience into the experience rather than keeping them at a distance.

And make no mistake — this is a show that wants you to participate. Cheer, boo, clap, and yes, maybe even shred a little yourself. The energy in the room feeds the performers, and the performers give it right back.

Airness is whimsical, fantastical, and just plain fun, but it also carries a sincere message about finding joy, embracing vulnerability, and choosing connection over competition. In a moment where the world could use a little more of all three, this production delivers. Bonus: with tickets offered free of charge, there’s really no excuse not to grab one and join the party.

How To Get Tickets

Airness by Loud Fridge Theatre Group is playing through April 19th at Moxie Theatre. To reserve your free ticket and to find show times, please go to https://www.loudfridge.com/shows/airness

Photo credit; Loud Fridge Theatre Group

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