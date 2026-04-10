Interview: Kian Kline-Chilton of AIRNESS at Loud Fridge Theatre Group

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Loud Fridge Theatre Group brings ”Airness” to Moxie Theatre with an open invitation: come as you are, grab a (free) ticket, and get ready to rock. Directed by Kian Kline-Chilton, this high-energy comedy dives headfirst into the surprisingly heartfelt world of competitive air guitar—where shredding is optional, but showing up fully yourself is not.

The show follows the story of Nina, who enters her first air guitar competition, confident that winning will be easy. When she meets the group of passionate, eccentric competitors, she learns that there is alot more to this than playing for pretend.

When asked what drew them to directing "Airness", Kline-Chilton points first to the theme of connection. “I really am drawn to stories about communities. I know that may sound a little vague, but I am always drawn to what brings us together, how we learn to create a space and a language around care.” That instinct, paired with a deep love of music, made the play an easy yes.

“I also eat, breathe, and consume so much music and am a huge concert junkie… Air Guitar, to some, may just seem like a silly thing, but I think it is just another way of loving yourself.” At its core, they see the story as one of transformation. “It was only right to lead this story about how in this case, our protagonist Nina, is on a big journey of finding love in herself and in others she never expected to connect with. It is also just so fun to air guitar, you gotta try it.”

That sense of joyful discovery extends into the rehearsal room, where building community wasn’t just a theme—it was the process. “I have not had this much fun in a rehearsal room in such a long time,” they share. “Everyone in this room is from so many walks of life… we really talked about what we wanted from this process - what scared us, what excited us, what we were curious about.”

The cast of Loud Fridge Theatre Group’s “Airness,” from left, William Huffaker, Lester Isariuz, Isai Luna, Shelby Garza, Sofia Scafidi, Griffin Hanson and Jacob Lopez.

Photo Credit: Andréa Agosto

What followed was a rehearsal process rooted in play, trust, and a shared willingness to look a little ridiculous in pursuit of something real. “We were constantly in a state of just play… some days we jammed out and other days we just needed to laugh and be silly with each other, but all in the hopes of just getting closer and trusting each other more.” The result, they note, is a connection that has “blossomed” far beyond those early rehearsals.

Before you ask, yes, there was research—delightfully specific, gloriously over-the-top research. “Loud Fridge took the extra step and got in touch with the Air Guitar community that is right here in our hometown. We had a one-on-one session with one of the actual national air guitar champions, Lt. Facemelter.” What surprised them most wasn’t just the technique, but the artistry. “While there are rules to the competition, what you actually do with those sixty seconds can be SO many things… it really is drag in the best way and for me, it's an easy way to my heart and helped shape these numbers in many exciting ways.”

So what can audiences expect? Think less “quiet night at the theatre” and more full-on rock experience. “This is a concert with some scenes in between. We are taking you on a rock journey that is stretching all the way from the 70’s to the early 00’s.”

And if you’re the polite, sit-on-your-hands type, consider this your warning - please come ready to rock! “I cannot stress enough: please do not be quiet. We are dropping you right into the world of competition.” With musical nods to icons like Bowie, Prince, and Tina Turner, the goal is simple: “We hope you feel excited and ready to lift up those hands.”

Beneath the glitter, power chords, and perfectly timed air solos, Airness digs into a deeper idea: the balance between competition and completion. For Kline-Chilton, that tension resonates far beyond the stage. “To compete in life is to choose to believe in ourselves. It is not meant to measure up to others, but rather ask ourselves how we can continue to build on the things we dream about.” In a field that often emphasizes scarcity, they see the play as a reminder of something more expansive. “I think the theatre needs to be reminded that none of us got here without someone believing in us… Airness is a reminder that it is not always about me, most times we gotta believe in the we.”

That philosophy has shaped not only the production, but their hopes for the community watching it. “Making this show has allowed me to really celebrate some brilliant people in this community that I have loved for years, but are discouraged to show up in bigger spaces… The spotlight is much bigger than we realize.”

So whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer, a secret air guitar champion, or just someone looking for a night of unapologetic joy,” Airness” is ready to hand you the invisible instrument and cheer you on!

How To Get Tickets

”Airness” by Loud Fridge Theatre Group is playing at Moxie Theatre April 10-18th. For more information about showtimes and how to secure your free ticket go to www.loudfridge.com

Phot Credit: