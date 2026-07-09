Prime Video Reveals 2026 San Diego Comic-Con Programming: BATMAN, LORD OF THE RINGS & More

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Prime Video has unveiled its 2026 San Diego Comic-Con lineup with returning series including The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Batman: Caped Crusader, with Reacher and Neagley joining forces for their SDCC debut, and fan-favorite IPs reimagined with Carrie and Blade Runner 2099 taking the stage.

These panels will feature breaking news, exclusive content, and special previews. The complete Prime Video panel schedules and descriptions are below. Taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, the 2026 San Diego Comic-Con takes place Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, Jul 26. Tickets are on sale here.

Prime Video Comic-Con Panels

Thursday, July 23

3:30PM - 4:30PM: Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two Advanced Screening and Q&A with Cast and Crew

Return to Gotham City for the world-premiere screening of the first episode of Batman: Caped Crusader Season Two, followed by a Q&A with members of the voice cast and creative minds behind the hit animated noir series. Be sure to stay for the full panel-- you never know who has the last laugh. Batman: Caped Crusader hails from Warner Bros. Animation, DC Studios, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions, and Matt Reeves’ 6th & Idaho. Along with Abrams, Reeves, and Bruce Timm, Batman: Caped Crusader executive producers include James Tucker, Geoffrey Thorne, Sarah Geismer, Rachel Rusch Rich, and Sam Register. (Room 6BCF)

Friday, July 24

10:00AM - 11:30AM: Prime Video Presents Blade Runner 2099 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Enter dystopian Los Angeles and the epic battle for Middle-earth as Prime Video presents exclusive looks at the upcoming series Blade Runner 2099 and Season Three of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Cast and Executive Producers of the series will take you into their worlds, sharing behind-the-scenes insights and thrilling surprises. (Hall H)

Saturday, July 25

3:30PM - 4:30PM: Reacher’s Back and Neagley’s In

Two series. One unstoppable universe. The action-packed powerhouse Reacher returns bigger and bolder than ever with Season Four, and now the story expands as the explosive new series Neagley will provide the first deep dive into the origins and world of the beloved character. Alan Ritchson, Maria Sten, and the cast take the stage to bring the heat with exclusive first looks, unexpected reveals, behind-the-scenes intel, and plenty of surprises. (Ballroom 20)

4:45PM - 5:45PM: Meet the New Class of Carrie

Nearly 50 years after the original film electrified audiences, visionary Mike Flanagan reimagines Stephen King's iconic story as a bold new television event. Join Flanagan for his first-ever San Diego Comic Con alongside stars Summer Howell, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard for an exclusive look at the highly anticipated series, featuring behind-the-scenes insights, never-before-seen footage, and a special announcement. (Ballroom 20)

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