Paris Opera Ballet will perform At The Hollywood Bowl on July 21 and 22, 2022

Invited by Gustavo Dudamel to participate in the 100th anniversary season of the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, the Paris Opera Ballet, directed by Aurélie Dupont, will

perform for the first time in this amphitheater on July 21 and 22, 2022. On the immense open-air stage and accompanied by the LA Phil under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel, Music Director of the Opéra national de Paris, the Company will present an anthology of its repertoire before more than 17,000 spectators each evening.

The Paris Opera's repertoire is made up of classical works (Petipa) and romantic works (Coralli, Mazilier), works from Serge Diaghilev's Ballets Russes as well as modern choreographies (Martha Graham, José Limón). Yet it also includes neoclassical ballets (Frederick Ashton, George Balanchine, Serge Lifar, Kenneth MacMillan, Roland Petit, Jerome Robbins, John Neumeier, John Cranko), contemporary pieces (Pina Bausch,

Maurice Béjart, Carolyn Carlson, Merce Cunningham, Mats Ek, William Forsythe, Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, Jiří Kylián) and numerous creations commissioned from guest choreographers or dancers in the Company.

The average age of the Paris Opera Ballet's dancers is 25, currently making it one of the youngest companies. Dancers enter at the age of 18 and officialy retire from the Ballet at the age of 42 and a half years old. The Opera has long been led by ballet masters, the majority of whom have their mark on the history of dance : Pierre Beauchamp, who developed and codified a system of dance in the 17th Century; Gaétan Vestris, Jean-Georges Noverre and the Gardel brothers - all celebrated dancers and choreographers of the 18th century; and lastly, Léo Staats, Serge Lifar and Raymond Franchetti, who revitalized Ballet in the 20th century.