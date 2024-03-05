New Village Arts Presents THE 39 STEPS This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Village Arts presents San Diego comedic royalty in THE 39 STEPS, a parody play adapted by Patrick Barlow, from the novel by John Buchan and the movie by Alfred Hitchcock. THE 39 STEPS will be directed by Dr. AJ Knox.

This will be the first play presented in 2024 on the Ray Charles Stage in the Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center, after NVA's critically acclaimed production of the musical FUN HOME. THE 39 STEPS will run from APRIL 13TH – MAY 12TH, 2024. Previews will be held from APRIL 5TH – 12TH, with an Opening Night reception on April 13th.

About THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS is a thrilling and comedic play that follows the misadventures of Richard Hannay. Set against the backdrop of pre-World War II Britain, the story begins when Hannay becomes inadvertently entangled in a web of espionage after a mysterious woman is murdered in his apartment. Falsely accused of the crime, Hannay goes on the run to clear his name and unravel a complex conspiracy known as "The 39 Steps." The show unfolds as a fast-paced and hilarious spy caper, featuring a multitude of eccentric characters, quick costume changes, and clever theatrical techniques. As Hannay races against time, he encounters various obstacles and quirky individuals, leading to a series of comical and suspenseful situations. With its witty dialogue, clever staging, and homage to Hitchcock's cinematic style, THE 39 STEPS provides a unique and entertaining theatrical experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats while eliciting laughter throughout.

Guiding the theatrical spectacle is the esteemed Dr. AJ Knox, New Village Arts' resident comedic director. Dr. Knox's extensive contribution to the NVA legacy, from his current role as Board President to his directorial success with the 2023 summer production of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, as well as his compelling on-stage portrayal of Father Flynn in DOUBT last year, positions him as a beacon of creativity. Knox shares his anticipation for this production, stating, “I've worked with NVA for nearly a decade in all sorts of roles: Marketing Director, Actor, Playwright, Director, and now as the President of the Board. I love what NVA brings to our community and the San Diego arts community as a whole, and I know we're all in need of a good belly laugh these days. And THE 39 STEPS isn't just goofy fun (I mean, it definitely is that)--it's also got a lot of heart and joy. I can't wait for audiences to join us.”

Knox has brought together a plethora of comedic knowledge to this production. Dallas McLaughlin, award winning actor, writer and comedian, and Erica Marie Weisz, a Portuguese San Diego native, lead the cast as Hannay and his romantic counterparts, Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela. McLauglin is no stranger to the NVA Stage; he previously appeared in Jez Butterworth's THE FERRYMAN, as well as THE SERVANT OF TWO MASTERS, AMERICAN HERO, and STAGE KISS. Weisz makes her New Village Arts debut in THE 39 STEPS, being known for various performances across town including at Cygnet Theatre, Performance Riverside, and more. Reden Magtira and Kenny Bordieri (another NVA Debut, who was recently seen locally as Vinnie in LUCKY STIFF during a co-production between Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company) accompany McLaughlin & Weisz as the Clowns, which rounds out our star studded cast. Nick Siljander (SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, 2023) and Lilana Talwatte (NVA Debut) will understudy for the production.

Dallas McLaughlin, expresses his excitement about returning to NVA, stating, “I've worked with NVA most recently on the record-breaking production of THE FERRYMAN, and it's stayed right in line with every show I've worked on at NVA - that it's an incredible experience full of talented people in one of the most lovely theatres on the West Coast. I consider NVA to be an artistic home for me and can't wait to come home for THE 39 STEPS! The cast for this show is next level, and there is no doubt you'll be hard pressed to find a better time at the theater this Spring!'

We also asked Erica Marie Weisz to comment on her anticipation leading up to rehearsals: “THE 39 STEPS is what happens when a classic Alfred Hitchcock murder-mystery-thriller, has a torrid love affair with perfectly timed comedy, and the product is something truly special. This show takes a special type of performer: one unafraid to play and commit to BIG choices, possess exceptional comedic-timing, and plays very well with others on stage. I am grateful I won rock-paper-scissors at callbacks and have this opportunity to work with this ridiculously capable cast. With our fearless and brilliant leader, Dr. AJ Knox at the helm, this production at New Village Arts is not to be missed!”

These insightful comments from McLaughlin and Weisz offer a small glimpse into the camaraderie and talent that will undoubtedly make THE 39 STEPS a must-see production, promising laughter and entertainment from beginning to end.