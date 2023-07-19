Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones to Star in CABARET at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed performers Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones as the principal leads in the reimagined and visionary new staging of the Tony Award–winning musical Cabaret. The production features a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway and The Old Globe’s Bright Star, The Old Globe and Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Guys and Dolls, Pittsburgh CLO’s The Drowsy Chaperone). Performances run September 1 to October 8, 2023, with the opening on Wednesday, September 6 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stagein the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 12:00 noon and will be available at Click Here.



Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Cabaret! It’s 1931 Berlin, and inside the Kit Kat Klub, British nightclub singer Sally Bowles keeps the delirious party raging. But no amount of booze, music, and dancing can slow the ominous march of a changing Germany. Featuring an iconic score from Kander and Ebb—including “Maybe This Time,” “Mein Herr,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and, of course, the title song—this Tony Award–winning musical is reimagined in a visionary new staging by Globe favorite Josh Rhodes. BroadwayWorld calls this production, “Hands down the most cohesive, well-rounded, fully conceptualized staging of this musical that I have seen to date. My friends, this is how you do Cabaret.”

“The Old Globe’s track record of reviving great American musicals is extraordinary and inspiring,”said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “And once again we turn to the classic musical theatre canon to bring a thrilling new production of Cabaret to our stage. The visionary director-choreographer Josh Rhodes, an important member of the Globe’s artistic family, reimagines this wonderful show, injecting bold new energy into its remarkable score, and finding vital new echoes in its themes. And he does this while enhancing all the sexy and anarchic theatricality for which Cabaret is celebrated. Cabaret asks us to reexamine our ideas about how the personal and the political intersect in tumultuous times. Rhodes and his collaborators find brand new power in this bracing revival, and I could not be more excited to welcome audiences to see it.”



An earlier version of this production of Cabaret premiered at Asolo Repertory Theatre (Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director; Linda DiGabriele, Managing Director) in November 2022.

is thrilled to be making his Globe debut and honored for the chance to revisit this beautiful production of Cabaret. He was most recently seen as Mark Cohen in Rent at The Muny this summer. His regional credits include Cabaret (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Sweeney Todd (The Muny), Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Burn All Night (American Repertory Theater), Evocation to Visible Appearance (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and Peter Pan (Laguna Playhouse). He has been seen in New York in Bat Out of Hell (New York City Center). His television credits include “Batwoman” (CW), and “Girls5eva” (Netflix). He is a proud alum of Ball State University. @lincolnclauss.

is honored to be making her Globe and San Diego debuts as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Her most recent theatre credits include a long stint with the beloved musical Hamiltonwhere she played the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds on Broadway, and the role of Eliza Hamilton at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre. Since then, she has been expanding her horizons within the realms of television, voice-over, and music. Most recently, she can be seen co-starring in season 5 of the Freeform show “Good Trouble.” In her spare time she is constantly writing and recording music for her artist project “why mona,” which streams on all platforms. Some other theatrical/television credits include Hairspray Live! (NBC), School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (Off Broadway), Thriller Live (London’s West End), Kiss Me, Kate (Pasadena Playhouse), Hair (The Hollywood Bowl), Baz: Star Crossed Love (Palazzo Vegas), Parade (3-D Theatricals), Caroline, or Change (PCPA), and Showboat (Sacramento Music Circus). She received her bachelor’s degree in Theater at University of California, Los Angeles.

Full casting and additional members of the creative team for Cabaret will be announced at a later date.





Cabaret will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for a six-week limited engagement run September 1 – October 8, 2023, with the official press opening Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available at Click Here, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. For additional information about Cabaret, visit Click Here.

Cabaret is supported by Major Production Sponsors Elaine and Dave* Darwin, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, HM Electronics, Inc., Darlene Marcos Shiley, and Karen and Stuart Tanz; Production Sponsors Jules and Michele Arthur and The Joseph Cohen and Martha Farish New Play Development Fund; and Artist Sponsors Alicia and Jonathan Atun (for director and choreographer Josh Rhodes), California Bank & Trust (for actor Lincoln Clauss), and Gail and Doug Hutcheson (for actor Joanna A. Jones). Additional financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities. *In memoriam.

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional not-for-profit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.