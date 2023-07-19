Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones to Star in CABARET at The Old Globe

Experience the magic of CABARET with an unforgettable cast.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
George Abud, Jeannette Bayardelle & More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. TH Photo 2 Abud, Bayardelle, and & More to Lead Hunter S. Thompson Musical
Review: BOTTLESHOCK! THE MUSICAL at CCAE Theatricals Photo 3 Review: BOTTLESHOCK! THE MUSICAL at CCAE Theatricals
Diversionary Theatre Reveals New Staff in Leadership Positions Photo 4 Diversionary Theatre Reveals New Staff in Leadership Positions

Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones to Star in CABARET at The Old Globe

The Old Globe has revealed performers Lincoln Clauss and Joanna A. Jones as the principal leads in the reimagined and visionary new staging of the Tony Award–winning musical Cabaret. The production features a book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, and directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Broadway and The Old Globe’s Bright Star, The Old Globe and Asolo Repertory Theatre’s Guys and Dolls, Pittsburgh CLO’s The Drowsy Chaperone). Performances run September 1 to October 8, 2023, with the opening on Wednesday, September 6 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stagein the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 12:00 noon and will be available at Click Here.

Willkommen, bienvenue, welcome to Cabaret! It’s 1931 Berlin, and inside the Kit Kat Klub, British nightclub singer Sally Bowles keeps the delirious party raging. But no amount of booze, music, and dancing can slow the ominous march of a changing Germany. Featuring an iconic score from Kander and Ebb—including “Maybe This Time,” “Mein Herr,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” and, of course, the title song—this Tony Award–winning musical is reimagined in a visionary new staging by Globe favorite Josh Rhodes. BroadwayWorld calls this production, “Hands down the most cohesive, well-rounded, fully conceptualized staging of this musical that I have seen to date. My friends, this is how you do Cabaret.”

The Old Globe’s track record of reviving great American musicals is extraordinary and inspiring,”said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. “And once again we turn to the classic musical theatre canon to bring a thrilling new production of Cabaret to our stage. The visionary director-choreographer Josh Rhodes, an important member of the Globe’s artistic family, reimagines this wonderful show, injecting bold new energy into its remarkable score, and finding vital new echoes in its themes. And he does this while enhancing all the sexy and anarchic theatricality for which Cabaret is celebrated. Cabaret asks us to reexamine our ideas about how the personal and the political intersect in tumultuous times. Rhodes and his collaborators find brand new power in this bracing revival, and I could not be more excited to welcome audiences to see it.”

An earlier version of this production of Cabaret premiered at Asolo Repertory Theatre (Michael Donald Edwards, Producing Artistic Director; Linda DiGabriele, Managing Director) in November 2022.

Lincoln Clauss

is thrilled to be making his Globe debut and honored for the chance to revisit this beautiful production of Cabaret. He was most recently seen as Mark Cohen in Rent at The Muny this summer. His regional credits include Cabaret (Asolo Repertory Theatre), Sweeney Todd (The Muny), Fly (La Jolla Playhouse), Burn All Night (American Repertory Theater), Evocation to Visible Appearance (Actors Theatre of Louisville), and Peter Pan (Laguna Playhouse). He has been seen in New York in Bat Out of Hell (New York City Center). His television credits include “Batwoman” (CW), and “Girls5eva” (Netflix). He is a proud alum of Ball State University. @lincolnclauss.

Joanna A. Jones

is honored to be making her Globe and San Diego debuts as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. Her most recent theatre credits include a long stint with the beloved musical Hamiltonwhere she played the roles of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds on Broadway, and the role of Eliza Hamilton at Hollywood’s Pantages Theatre. Since then, she has been expanding her horizons within the realms of television, voice-over, and music. Most recently, she can be seen co-starring in season 5 of the Freeform show “Good Trouble.” In her spare time she is constantly writing and recording music for her artist project “why mona,” which streams on all platforms. Some other theatrical/television credits include Hairspray Live! (NBC), School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (Off Broadway), Thriller Live (London’s West End), Kiss Me, Kate (Pasadena Playhouse), Hair (The Hollywood Bowl), Baz: Star Crossed Love (Palazzo Vegas), Parade (3-D Theatricals), Caroline, or Change (PCPA), and Showboat (Sacramento Music Circus). She received her bachelor’s degree in Theater at University of California, Los Angeles.

Full casting and additional members of the creative team for Cabaret will be announced at a later date.


Cabaret will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe’s Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for a six-week limited engagement run September 1 – October 8, 2023, with the official press opening Wednesday, September 6 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 12:00 p.m. and will be available at Click Here, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), and in person at The Old Globe’s Box Office in Balboa Park. For additional information about Cabaret, visit Click Here.

Cabaret is supported by Major Production Sponsors Elaine and Dave* Darwin, Pamela Farr and Buford Alexander, HM Electronics, Inc., Darlene Marcos Shiley, and Karen and Stuart Tanz; Production Sponsors Jules and Michele Arthur and The Joseph Cohen and Martha Farish New Play Development Fund; and Artist Sponsors Alicia and Jonathan Atun (for director and choreographer Josh Rhodes), California Bank & Trust (for actor Lincoln Clauss), and Gail and Doug Hutcheson (for actor Joanna A. Jones). Additional financial support for The Old Globe is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe’s year-round activities. *In memoriam. 

The Tony Award–winning The Old Globe is one of the country’s leading professional not-for-profit regional theatres. Now in its 89th year, the Globe is San Diego’s flagship performing arts institution, and it serves a vibrant community with theatre as a public good. Under the leadership of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein and the Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director Timothy J. Shields, The Old Globe produces a year-round season of 16 productions of classic, contemporary, and new works on its three Balboa Park stages, including its internationally renowned Shakespeare Festival. More than 250,000 people annually attend Globe productions and participate in the theatre’s artistic and arts engagement programs. Its nationally prominent Arts Engagement Department provides an array of participatory programs that make theatre matter to more people in neighborhoods throughout the region. Humanities programs at the Globe and around the city broaden the community’s understanding of theatre art in all its forms. The Globe also boasts a range of new play development programs with professional and community-based writers, as well as the renowned The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Numerous world premieres—such as 2014 Tony Award winner for Best Musical A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder, Bright Star, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! —have been developed at The Old Globe and have gone on to highly successful runs on Broadway and at regional theatres across the country.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
 The Actors Gang Performs MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH Next Month Photo
 The Actors' Gang Performs MUCH ADO ABOUT POOH Next Month

 The Actors’ Gang gift to area families are free performances of a new production – Much Ado About Pooh, a 45 minute mash-up playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 5 – 27 at 11:00am.

2
Tony-Nominated Musical Theater Writer Joe Iconis and Other Industry Professionals to Headl Photo
Tony-Nominated Musical Theater Writer Joe Iconis and Other Industry Professionals to Headline San Diego Comic-Con Panels

Get ready for a star-studded lineup at San Diego Comic-Con! Join Tony-nominated musical theater writer Joe Iconis and other industry professionals as they take the stage to discuss the art of storytelling across mediums. Don't miss this behind-the-scenes look at the creative process behind your favorite films and TV shows.

3
Interview: Playwrights Gordon Greenberg And Steve Rosen Combine Comedy And CRIME AND PUNIS Photo
Interview: Playwrights Gordon Greenberg And Steve Rosen Combine Comedy And CRIME AND PUNISHMENT At The Old Globe

Interview with playwrights Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen on creating a new comedic adaption of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT that will run at The Old Globe through August 20th.

4
Get Ready to Rock with LIGHT MY FIRE - The Ultimate Tribute to The Doors at The Educationa Photo
Get Ready to Rock with LIGHT MY FIRE - The Ultimate Tribute to The Doors at The Educational Cultural Complex Theater

Get ready to be transported back to the psychedelic era of the 1960s with 'LIGHT MY FIRE' - the hit rock musical that combines theater and live music to recreate the magic of Jim Morrison and The Doors. Don't miss this ultimate tribute to one of the greatest bands in rock history. Book your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe Video VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from THE COTTAGE on Broadway
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre Video
Watch 'Pinball Wizard' from THE WHO'S TOMMY at the Goodman Theatre
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY! Video
& JULIET Featured in a Category on JEOPARDY!
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Casa del Prado Theatre (7/21-9/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pippin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/19-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Witness for the Prosecution
PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# An Iliad
North Coast Repertory Theatre (8/14-8/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Topkapi Palace Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-2/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hasan Minhaj: Experiment Time
La Jolla Playhouse (7/27-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# IT: A Pennywise Parody Musical
OB Playhouse (9/22-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The KitchenWitches
Lamplighters Community Theatre (7/07-7/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You