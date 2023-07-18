Interview: Playwrights Gordon Greenberg And Steve Rosen Combine Comedy And CRIME AND PUNISHMENT At The Old Globe

When looking at literature for something to adapt into a zany, fast-paced comedy, obviously, the first choice is to turn to f the works of Dostoevsky. At least, that is what you would do if you are playwrights Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen. Both take time to chat about creating a new comedic adaption of CRIME AND PUNISHMENT that will run at The Old Globe through August 20th.

Often cited as an example of a great works of literature, the novel “Crime and Punishment”, may have been one of those classic books you were asked to read in school. This classic morality tale by Dostoevsky is not known for its levity, as it follows the moral dilemmas and anguished decisions of Rodion Raskolnikov, an impoverished ex-student who is willing to contemplate doing some terrible acts to better his own life trajectory. To Raskolnikov, it’s all justified so he can remove an obstacle from the path of an extraordinary man (himself) who will go on to do great deeds. He soon finds that this is not the case as he tries to deal with the consequences of his deeds.

Sounds exactly like a comedy goldmine.

Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, who are the co-writers of this and another classic turned comedy "Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show" based on “A Christmas Carol.” Greenberg said that when researching for their next project, this was perfect for their quick-fire, comedy adaption treatment.

“We did spend a bit of time looking through lots of the available great works of literature. It seemed to us that this book, because of how serious a grim it was, was the best suited to comedy because what's funnier than something that takes itself way too seriously?

In addition, because it's kind of formidable and dense, and serious, a lot of people are terrified of reading it. We wanted to kind of get to the heart of what was in it and make it accessible and celebrate the genius of Dostoevsky.”

By playing with the story in a slightly reimagined context, Gordon says it also allowed them to also add in some other beloved Russian literature characters, along with a touchy of whimsy.

“Although we are still in 19th-century Russia, we're in a version of it that has some whimsy and that is populated by characters from other great Russian works of some of the literature.”

The approach for this 90-minute one-act is similar to their adaption of Scrooge, by taking a beloved classic and turning it on its head, using the comedy lens to enhance without losing any of the core values or lessons.

“We want to turn it into something that is buoyant and lives better foot off the ground,” says Gordon. “Where you see actors changing live, and it's immersive and hopefully, fizzy and delightful, but ultimately get to the same ideas.”

It’s also best to cast some very funny and fearless performers who are ready and willing to take on this fast-paced multi-character piece knowing when to balance on that edge between comedy and drama as best suits the story. This show's cast includes Vincent Randazzo, Juliet Brett, Stephanie Gibson, Orville Mendoza (performing from July 15 to August 6), and Nik Walker. Andrew Polec will replace Mendoza from August 8 to August 20. The show's understudies include Cody Ingram, Jasmine January, and Zakk Mannella.

“I think that there are a lot of actors out there who love doing this kind of theater,” said Rosen. “Actors who are able to both invest very much emotionally, but also be able to feel a quick take and know that they can change from character to character on a dime. In this manner, it is a group of extraordinarily talented people working together to tell a very big story in a very funny, fast way.”

Greenberg who also directs this piece, wants to make it clear that this show may be retelling a classic story with seemingly heavy themes, but that the audience can expect a lot of laughs.

“I would say that the style and sensibility of the show are somewhere between Saturday Night Live and the Royal Shakespeare Company, which gives you an excessive of what to expect, and that it is a grand retelling of a very important story, but done in the most delicious and buoyant and silly of ways.”

Rosen agrees and adds that if you’ve been waiting on this story, this show is a great way to experience it.

“If you’ve ever avoided reading “Crime and Punishment” your whole life because it sounds too dark and scary to get into, we've created the perfect solution for you.”



