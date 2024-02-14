Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department Presents LOST GIRL By Kimberly Belflower This March

The award-winning Stagehouse Theatre at Grossmont College presents Lost Girl by Kimberly Belflower, directed by Shana Wride, March 13-23, 2024.

What became of Wendy Darling in the years following her adventures with Peter Pan in Neverland? An exploration of love, loss, identity, and magic, Lost Girl continues the story of J.M. Barrie's beloved character – the girl who had to grow up.

Long after her return from the enchanting Neverland, Wendy Darling embarks on a quest to find Peter Pan, reclaim her kiss, find closure, and move forward. Along the way, she encounters Lost Boys, well-meaning grown-ups, and other young women who help her discover that she is not alone in her experiences. This compelling production delves into the realms of first love and lasting loss, offering audiences a poignant and extraordinary journey.

“LOST GIRL is a magical story about the very real journey of growing up,” says Director Shana Wride, “That path is paved with many rites of passage, and few of them are easy. Navigating our first heartbreak, grieving friends leaving, realizing our parents are human beings, and gathering the courage to finally be honest with ourselves can be scary, and there are many growing pains along the way. It takes courage, it takes time, and, yes, a little bit of magic. Finally, Wendy Darling is about to go on her very own adventure, whether she is ready for it or not!”

The talented cast includes Blake Brown (Nibs/Detective), Em Danque (Wendy), Georgia Famelis (Curly/Doctor), Layla Galloway (Actor B/Callie), Tori Mitchell (Actor C/Krista), Jocorey Mitchell (Peter), Angie Rodriguez (Actor A/Cora), Aiden Ruston (Slightly), Aubrey Schreier (Nina), Starr Spencer (Toddle/Therapist), Timothy Webb (Boy), and Lina Zavala (Mother).

Tickets and More Information

Performances will run March 13 - 23, 2024. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at www.Stagehousetheatre.com or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions at the Stagehouse Theatre. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe, and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come from Away.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice.