Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY Announced at Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, December 7 - 16

Get ready for a magical, uproarious experience as Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre presents Freaky Friday, Disney's beloved body-swap musical comedy, directed by Katie Banville. Based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers, the beloved classic gets a contemporary twist with a hilarious new book by Bridget Carpenter, complemented by pop/rock music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey

The story follows an overworked mother and her teenage daughter, who find themselves magically swapping lives for 24 chaotic hours. As they walk in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie gain a newfound appreciation for one another's struggles, learn the value of self-acceptance, and discover the immeasurable love that binds a mother and daughter.

“Many people hear Freaky Friday and think of the farcical commotion caused by a mother and teenage daughter switching bodies -- what's more comical than a parent stumbling through high school gym class or a teenager grappling with wrinkles and wrangling kids? It's a story full of humor, but it's also full of heart,” said Katie Banville, the director of Freaky Friday and Chair of the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department. “We hope this musical version of the classic story reminds audiences of the radical empathy and understanding that can emerge when a parent and child take a day to see the world through each other's eyes.”

The talented ensemble includes Molly Bell, Blake Brown, Caitlin Campbell, Ashley Carter, Em Danque, Kyleigh Duke-O'Brien, Wyatt Gardner, Camille Garo, Elisa Guerra, Amazi Hart, Kaylee Kloberdanz, Iker Leal, Jocorey Mitchell, Leanna Neely, Sam Orosco, Ryan Robbins, Christina Salzan Ponce, Jordan Shepard, Ace N Spadez, and Olesia Winbush.

Performances will run December 7 – 16, 2023. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students. For those interested in securing season tickets, a 4-show package can be purchased for $40 each.

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions at the Stagehouse Theatre. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come from Away.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice.