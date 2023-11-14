Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY Announced at Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, December 7 - 16

The story follows an overworked mother and her teenage daughter, who find themselves magically swapping lives for 24 chaotic hours.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Two World Premiere Musicals & More Set for La Jolla Playhouse 2024/2025 Season Photo 2 Two World Premiere Musicals & More Set for La Jolla Playhouse 2024/2025 Season
Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo 3 Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre
Review: GRAMMY® GREATS UNITE – LATONIA MOORE AND J'NAI BRIDGES IN CONCERT at Balboa The Photo 4 Review: GRAMMY® GREATS UNITE – LATONIA MOORE AND J'NAI BRIDGES IN CONCERT at Balboa Theatre

Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY Announced at Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, December 7 - 16

Disney's FREAKY FRIDAY Announced at Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre, December 7 - 16

Get ready for a magical, uproarious experience as Grossmont College Stagehouse Theatre presents Freaky Friday, Disney's beloved body-swap musical comedy, directed by Katie Banville. Based on the celebrated novel by Mary Rodgers, the beloved classic gets a contemporary twist with a hilarious new book by Bridget Carpenter, complemented by pop/rock music by Tom Kitt and lyrics by Brian Yorkey

The story follows an overworked mother and her teenage daughter, who find themselves magically swapping lives for 24 chaotic hours. As they walk in each other's shoes, Katherine and Ellie gain a newfound appreciation for one another's struggles, learn the value of self-acceptance, and discover the immeasurable love that binds a mother and daughter.

“Many people hear Freaky Friday and think of the farcical commotion caused by a mother and teenage daughter switching bodies -- what's more comical than a parent stumbling through high school gym class or a teenager grappling with wrinkles and wrangling kids? It's a story full of humor, but it's also full of heart,” said Katie Banville, the director of Freaky Friday and Chair of the Grossmont College Theatre Arts Department. “We hope this musical version of the classic story reminds audiences of the radical empathy and understanding that can emerge when a parent and child take a day to see the world through each other's eyes.”

The talented ensemble includes Molly Bell, Blake Brown, Caitlin Campbell, Ashley Carter, Em Danque, Kyleigh Duke-O'Brien, Wyatt Gardner, Camille Garo, Elisa Guerra, Amazi Hart, Kaylee Kloberdanz, Iker Leal, Jocorey Mitchell, Leanna Neely, Sam Orosco, Ryan Robbins, Christina Salzan Ponce, Jordan Shepard, Ace N Spadez, and Olesia Winbush.

Performances will run December 7 – 16, 2023. The performance schedule is Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm and Saturdays at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at (619) 644-7234. Ticket prices are $18 for the general public, $14 for seniors, military personnel, and educators, and $10 for students. For those interested in securing season tickets, a 4-show package can be purchased for $40 each. 

The Theatre Arts Department at Grossmont College is renowned for its critically acclaimed productions at the Stagehouse Theatre. It provides a professional entry to practice their craft both on stage and behind the scenes and has instructors with credits at prestigious theaters such as La Jolla Playhouse, The Old Globe and original Broadway productions, including the Tony Award-winning Come from Away.

Guests can enter the Stagehouse Theatre through the Performing and Visual Arts Center at Grossmont College, 8800 Grossmont College Drive, El Cajon, CA 92020. Guest parking is free until further notice. 




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Announce Debut Solo Album A MIGHTY HEART BEATING LIK Photo
Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli Announce Debut Solo Album 'A MIGHTY HEART BEATING LIKE A DRUM'

Acclaimed artists Sonya Belousova & Giona Ostinelli announce their debut solo album, 'A Mighty Heart Beating Like A Drum.'

2
Opera San Josés 40th Anniversary Season Continues With RIGOLETTO Photo
Opera San José's 40th Anniversary Season Continues With RIGOLETTO

Opera San José’s 40th anniversary season continues with a thrilling production of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Boasting some of opera’s most memorable music, including the signature aria “La donna è mobile,” this tragic work follows the hunchback jester Rigoletto, his beautiful daughter Gilda, and the licentious Duke of Mantua whose callous treatment of women sets into motion a plot for vengeance that ends in tragedy.

3
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS Comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre

By popular demand, North Coast Repertory Theatre is bringing back the joyful, family pleasing 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS to brighten the holiday season.

4
Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE at North Coast Repertory Theatre

The tale of DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE  comes to life on the North Coast repertory stage proving that it doesn’t matter how old this story may be, the tale of the inner struggle between good and evil is always a compelling one.  With a talented cast, clever staging, and an adaption by Jeffrey Hatcher, this play offers a new way to approach this old tale.   DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE is playing through November 19th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Chat with James Yaegashi, Cultural/Martial Arts Consultant & Co-Fight Director of SUMO at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch a Chat with James Yaegashi, Cultural/Martial Arts Consultant & Co-Fight Director of SUMO at La Jolla Playhouse
Watch a Chat with Ralph B. Peña, Director of SUMO at La Jolla Playhouse Video
Watch a Chat with Ralph B. Peña, Director of SUMO at La Jolla Playhouse
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce in San Diego I'm Not a Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce
North Coast Repertory Theatre (11/30-12/03)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in San Diego The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (11/24-11/26)
Aladdin in San Diego Aladdin
Civic Theatre- San Diego (4/03-4/07)
Wally & His Lover Boys in San Diego Wally & His Lover Boys
Black Box at Diversionary Theater (12/08-12/17)
Rent in San Diego Rent
OB Playhouse (11/17-12/23)
Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show in San Diego Enjoy Your Favorite HBO Max Movies & TV Shows Without Internet Show
Breathing Storytellers (3/21-3/22)
Education in San Diego Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
The Wiz in San Diego The Wiz
Civic Theatre- San Diego (1/09-1/14)
Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance) in San Diego Messiah vis à vis El Mesías G.F. HANDEL MESSIAH (Full Performance)
SAINTS CONSTANTINE & HELEN GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH (12/09-12/10)
Man and Moon in San Diego Man and Moon
MOXIE Theatre (11/05-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You