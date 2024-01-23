CULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITE

Developed by Mexican-Americans in Southern California after World War II, lowrider culture showcases cruisers modified to be lower to the ground.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

CULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITE

CULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITE

Oceanside Theatre Company (OTC) kicks off its new Arts Unite series with the free program "Culture of Lowriding: History, Culture, & Community," featuring a panel discussion on Sunday, February 4 at 2:00 pm and "Generational Black Pioneers - Featuring Oceanside Firsts" on February 17 at 7:30 pm and February 18 at 2:30 pm at the Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Both events are part of a larger series of community-focused events aimed to bring people of different communities and backgrounds together, build empathy, reveal shared values and generate learning and dialogue. The Arts Unite series is funded, in part, by a generous grant from the Prebys Foundation.

"Last year's collaboration for Black Pioneers was such a beautiful, fresh experience, and so well-supported by the community, we knew that there was an opportunity to build upon the 2023 model to engage many more people in 2024," said OTC Managing Director Alex Goodman. "We were fortunate to present a compelling proposal for program expansion to the generous folks at the Conrad Prebys Foundation. With their funding, we will now be able to serve thousands of Oceansiders year 'round with innovative and engaging programs that will hopefully speak to them in ways our traditional theatre and music offerings had not previously been able to."

OTC partners with Mad Strange and the Members Only Car Club to present the live community conversation and panel for "Culture of Lowriding: History, Culture, & Community," in which members from the North County lowrider community share the history and culture of lowriding in North San Diego County.

Developed by Mexican-Americans in Southern California after World War II, lowrider culture showcases cruisers modified to be lower to the ground and other customized features. This event, hosted by OTC Board Advisor Jimmy Figueroa, is particularly relevant at this point in history, following Gov. Gavin Newsom's signing of Assembly Bill 436 which went into effect January 1, 2024 and prohibits lowrider bans and anti-cruising ordinances across California. The bill effectively repeals a 1988 law, which allowed local jurisdictions to make cruising or driving lowriders on city streets a traffic offense. Speakers will discuss more about the cultural impact of both laws at the panel among other topics.

CULTURE OF LOWRIDING: History, Culture, & Community Event & Generational Black Pioneers Launches Oceanside Theatre Company's ARTS UNITE

"Generational Black Pioneers - Featuring Oceanside Firsts" is a multimedia theatrical program featuring powerful and impactful moments from the 1960s to the present focused on depicting the turmoil and challenges that brought long-awaited change.

Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, Oceanside Historical Society, and Bliss Tea and Treats, this year will offer two shows, February 17 at 7:30 pm and February 18 at 2:30 pm at the Brooks Theater, 217 N. Coast Highway, Oceanside. Tickets are $15 - $20 and available at www.oceansidetheatre.org, or by calling the box office at (760) 433-8900. Additional performances will be held at Oceanside High School and El Camino High School on February 27.

This will be the second annual production of "Generational Black Pioneers." The first was held in February 2023 and resulted in a sold-out show, which was enthusiastically received. Rushell Gordon, owner of Bliss Tea and Treats, Kristi Hawthorne, Director of the Oceanside Historical Society, and Linda Bisesti, Professor Emeritus in the Department of Theatre and New Dance at Cal Poly Pomona collaborate to bring to life real stories of struggle and triumph.

While set in the 1960s amid the Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War, the production draws a comparison to the struggles still faced by black Americans today. Stories will encompass the history of the early black church in Oceanside, the first black teachers in Oceanside's school district, the first black mayor Terry Johnson, the first black police chief Kedrick Sadler, and the first black President of the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce Robbie Hass.

***

Additional Cultural Pioneers programs are planned to elevate and celebrate Oceanside's Latino community, Asian Pacific Islander Community, and LGBTQ communities throughout the calendar year. Along with this new Lived Experience series hosted by Jimmy Figueroa and an Artist Talkback series hosted by OTC Artistic Director Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs, OTC will be offering monthly community engagement programs under the banner, Arts Unite. These activities seek to bring people of different communities and backgrounds together, build empathy, reveal shared values, and generate learning and dialogue.

Businesses interested in co-sponsoring these worthwhile events, should contact Alex Goodman at agoodman@oceansidetheatre.org. Sponsorship is tax deductible through the Oceanside Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

"Culture of Lowriding: History, Culture, & Community"

Sunday, February 4, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Sunshine Brooks Theater

217 N. Coast Hwy

Oceanside, CA 92054

Tickets are free and available at Click Here, or by calling the box office at (760) 433-8900.




RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Interview: Director Arya Shahi On The Old Globes Production of ENGLISH Photo
Interview: Director Arya Shahi On The Old Globe's Production of ENGLISH

BroadwayWorld sat down with director Arya Shahi of  The Old Globe production of the critically-acclaimed play English.

2
MANY EYES Share Third Single Future Proof Photo
MANY EYES Share Third Single 'Future Proof'

MANY EYES shares their third single 'Future Proof'. Find out more about the band's latest release here!

3
Interview: CATCHING UP! with Tyler Tafolla for One Night Only at City Heights Performance Photo
Interview: CATCHING UP! with Tyler Tafolla for One Night Only at City Heights Performance Annex

Interview with Tyler Tafolla about his newest show CATCHING UP!, an evening of music and original stories from Tyler and other San Diego performers on Saturday, January 27th @ 8pm

4
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in San Diego! Winners include San Diego Musical Theatre, Moonlight Stage Productions and more.

More Hot Stories For You

Symphony San Jose Musicians Sign Four-Year ContractSymphony San Jose Musicians Sign Four-Year Contract
The Old Globe Announces One-Week Extensions of ENGLISH, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B, And DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORSThe Old Globe Announces One-Week Extensions of ENGLISH, MS. HOLMES & MS. WATSON – APT. 2B, And DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
Callum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old GlobeCallum Adams, Shereen Ahmed & More to Star in the World Premiere of THE AGE OF INNOCENCE at The Old Globe
New Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This FebruaryNew Village Arts Presents FUN HOME This February

Videos

Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer Video
Watch Daniel Dae Kim in Netflix's AVATAR Trailer
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway Video
Tyne Daly, Liev Schreiber & the Company of DOUBT Get Ready for Broadway
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
Puffs in San Diego Puffs
Casa del Prado Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker
MJ in San Diego MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
Redwood in San Diego Redwood
La Jolla Playhouse (2/13-3/31)
N in San Diego N
Point Loma Playhouse (2/23-3/10)
Intimate Apparel in San Diego Intimate Apparel
North Coast Repertory Theatre (1/10-2/04)
Chicken & Biscuits in San Diego Chicken & Biscuits
Brooks Theater (3/08-3/24)
Mrs. Doubtfire in San Diego Mrs. Doubtfire
Civic Theatre- San Diego (6/04-6/09)
Six String Society's Back to Paris in San Diego Six String Society's Back to Paris
Brooks Theater (1/27-1/27)
The Crucible in San Diego The Crucible
Lamplighters Theatre (1/12-2/04)
FUN HOME in San Diego FUN HOME
Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center (1/26-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You