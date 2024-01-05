Playwrights Project Hosts 39th Annual Plays By Young Writers Festival

Playwrights Project will present its 39th annual Plays by Young Writers Festival showcasing new scripts written by youth across California. This year's Festival will be presented to school groups and the public at the Salvation Army's Joan B. Kroc Theatre.

Playwrights Project's Executive Director Cecelia Kouma said, “The plays produced in this year's festival are insightful, moving, and downright fun! The writers have given voice to characters who are trying to make sense of the world – treasure seeking pirates, irritated birds at a local middle school, a teenager witnessing her grandfather's memory loss, and ambitious college bound teens whose story unfolds in a musical! Audiences will be impressed by the young writers' amazing talent and thoughtful perspectives. The young playwrights experience the unique opportunity of working alongside professional theatre artists to stage their writing.” Kandace Crystal returns this year to direct The Festival, with Marc Akiyama as Music Director.

All Contest submissions were evaluated, void of identifying information, by Rachael VanWormer (Contest Coordinator) and a pool of theatre professionals who volunteered their time and expertise. The top 50 scripts were reviewed by Cecelia Kouma (Executive Producer), who worked with Director Kandace Crystal and Production Manager Aria Proctor to choose finalists whose plays were then evaluated by Final Judges. Final Judges in the selection process included Ahmed Kenyatta Dents (Patron Services Manager at Mainly Mozart), Annie Weisman (Award-Winning playwright and Plays by Young Writers Alumna), Andy Lowe (Director of Production and Casting, East West Players and Plays by Young Writers Alumnus),) and George Yé (Chair of Dramatic Arts at San Diego Mesa College). Cecelia Kouma (Playwrights Project Executive Director), Kandace Crystal (Director, Actor, Teaching Artist, & Dea Hurston Professional Directing Fellow, New Village Arts) and Aria Proctor (Plays by Young Writers Production Manager) chose the final plays for the season based on the judges' feedback and interviews of the top finalists.

Selection criteria focused on creative ideas, intriguing and authentic characters, original use of language, a story that is revealed through dialogue and action, a sense that the story is important to the writer and sends a message, and a script that would benefit from further development in the production process. All contest participants who requested feedback received individualized written critiques.

Playwrights Project is committed to bringing playwriting programs and quality theatrical productions to all members of our community, including those who may not see themselves as writers or conventional theatregoers. For student audiences, Plays by Young Writers is an inspiring opportunity to experience art written by their peers. Watching what other young people create and communicate through theatre is an empowering experience that leads to additional arts engagement and enhanced academic achievement. The Festival features work by writers aged 15 and younger as staged readings and works by the writers, age 17 and 18 as full professional productions.

Plays by Young Writers Festival for ages 11 and up (Directed by Kandace Crystal)

Ian Kim's witty and ambitious script, Unauthorized Aid: The Musical, is a re-imagining of the Scarlet Letter as a modern musical. Set in a prestigious and highly competitive high school, Heather is doomed to wear a scarlet A on her chest after being caught cheating on a test. Despite the judgement of her peers, Heather's journey takes unexpected twists resulting in heartwarming discoveries. Book and lyrics by Ian Kim, and Music by Ian Kim and Yoshimi Kimura. Final Judge, Annie Weisman said, “I enjoyed the wittiness of the lyrics and well observed characters.” Rachael VanWormer, Playwrights Project's Contest Coordinator, said the musical was, “funny, smart, clever, with some emotionally profound moments that catch you off guard and land all the more powerfully.” Ian Kim is an award-winning playwright and a senior at the Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. He is also a YoungArts winner in both filmmaking and photography. In February 2024, Ian will make his acting debut as Sweeney Todd in his school's production of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Derek Livingston serves as a dramaturg and Marc Akiyama serves as music advisor for Unauthorized Aid: The Musical.

Camille LaPlante's poetic play, Forgotten tells the story of teenage Alex and her grandfather. We see their strong relationship change over the years as Alex's grandfather struggles with memory loss. This heartbreaking play reminds us of the importance of spending quality time with our loved ones, especially our elders. Final judge, Annie Weisman explains how she was “moved by the immediacy and emotional truths expressed in the play… that the cruelty of Alzheimer's disease robs us of our connections with loved ones.” For Weisman, the premise felt “theatrical and effective.” All the judges agreed that Camille's play is heartbreaking and moving. Ahmed Dents wrote that Forgotten is a “highly emotional and real” play. Camille LaPlante is involved in productions at Scripps Ranch High School's Falcon Playhouse. She has acted in thirteen productions at her school, from Disney musicals to Shakespeare plays. Camille is also part of the La Jolla Playhouse Teen Council. She enjoys acting, writing, dancing (tap and ballet), and skateboarding. Aisleigh Bodie serves as a dramaturg for Camille's play.

Co-written by students Isabella Vallejo, age 14, and Ayushi Sheth, age 15, Messy Revenge tells the story of a pigeon and a crow who join forces in a plan of revenge against the local middle school students. Production Manager Aria Proctor said “This play made me laugh out loud! It is a fun play with unique characters, and I was honestly surprised by the twist at the end.” Isabella is a Girl Scout and is involved in the Red Cross Club. She enjoys playing soccer, field hockey and the viola. Ayushi is on the Westview Tennis Team and Math Club. She enjoys reading and playing the piano and violin. Messy Revenge will be produced as one of two staged readings. Aurrora Arnold serves as the dramaturg to Isabella and Ayushi.

The Spirit Treasure written by Cyrus King, Mia Roberts-Blanco, and Elise Matthews, all age 14, will be the second staged reading in this year's Festival. This charming and dynamic story follows a quirky pirate crew as they venture into “the Spirit Trench” in search of treasure! Script reader Leslie Johnson Leech said the script “sounded like something from ComicCon. An interesting fantasy story…” Cyrus, Mia and Elise started this play in a Playwrights Project school residency taught by Emily Stamets at Black Mountain Middle School. Emily will join these young playwrights again as their dramaturg.