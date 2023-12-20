Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has appointed Mari Hernandez as Chief Strategy Officer and Luis Garza as Chief Operations Officer.

By: Dec. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio Photo 1 Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF L Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO, Wonder Theatre & More Lead!
NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation Photo 3 NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation
The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings Photo 4 The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures Reveals Promotions and Job Openings

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) has appointed Mari Hernandez as Chief Strategy Officer and Luis Garza as Chief Operations Officer. Hernandez and Garza join Jennifer Guel, who celebrates one year since her appointment as NALAC’s Chief Financial Officer, to complete the organization’s executive leadership team, strengthening NALAC’s capacity to serve the Latinx arts and culture sector. 

These announcements come as the organization begins a restructure under the direction of Interim CEO and President F. Javier Torres-Campos. NALAC welcomed Torres-Campos as the interim CEO and president in August 2023 as María López De León, NALAC’s current CEO and president, shared her intent to retire after serving the organization for over twenty-five years. 

“María and the NALAC staff have established a solid foundation, and I’m honored to continue this legacy of service to the Latinx cultural community,” said Torres-Campos. “Jennifer, Mari and Luis are each a key part of NALAC’s ongoing and future success. They are thoughtful and visionary leaders that will help guide NALAC toward new possibilities.” 

Mari Hernandez joined the organization in 2022. She is an alum of the NALAC Leadership and Advocacy Leadership Institutes and a recipient of the NALAC Fund for the Arts. She has over twenty-three years of arts administration experience and previously served as NALAC’s Program Manager of Leadership Institutes and Convenings and as Deputy Director, overseeing the planning and production of NALAC’s professional development programs. As Chief Strategy Officer, Hernandez will provide leadership support to NALAC’s grants and institute programs, fundraising strategies, research, and organizational communications. 

“I’m excited for the opportunity to be a part of NALAC’s continued evolution and to serve the organization and our communities in this expanded role,” said Hernandez. “As our world evolves, it’s critical that we do as well.” 

Luis Garza joined the organization in 2013 and is an alum of the NALAC Leadership and Advocacy Leadership Institutes. He previously served as NALAC’s Director of Technology and Innovation, overseeing the organization’s web-based platforms and digital security. As Chief Operations Officer, he will provide leadership support to NALAC’s information technology infrastructure, facilities and campus development, and human resource processes.  

“I’m honored to serve in this new role alongside Jennifer and Mari, who share my commitment to exploring innovations and opportunities that will strengthen our organization,” said Garza. 

Jennifer Guel joined the organization in 2022. She has over ten years of finance and accounting experience working in nonprofit and organizational management. As NALAC’s Chief Financial Officer, she provides leadership support, oversees all aspects of the organization’s accounting policies and procedures, and ensures strategic use of the organization’s funds.   

“I’m thrilled that as we head into strategic planning in 2024, this expanded leadership team will help balance the strong financial infrastructure we have in place with refined programs and strong systems,” said Guel. 

Additionally, NALAC wishes to share announcements in the organization restructure, including the appointments of, Jose Castillo Rocha, Grants Manager. Castillo Rocha previously served as Interim Grants Manager. In his new role, he will oversee the refinement and ongoing operations of NALAC’s grantmaking programs. 

Lucha López, Executive Assistant. Lopez previously served as Operations Manager. In her new role, she will support NALAC’s executive leadership team with planning and administration. 

Armani Martinez, Interim Technology Manager. Martinez previously served as Technology & Digital Media Specialist. In her expanded role, she will manage NALAC’s technology infrastructure and digital programming.  

Alyssa Pineda, Convenings Manager. Pineda previously served as Leadership and Convenings Program Associate. In her expanded role, she will manage the coordination of NALAC’s leadership and advocacy institutes and regional convenings. 

Penny Marie Rodriguez, Director of Communications. Rodriguez previously served as Manager of Communications. In her expanded role, she will manage all strategic communications with media and press relations and guide NALAC’s communications with the field.  

NALAC envisions a cultural landscape that fully values and integrates the essential contributions of an expanding Latinx/é cultural sector and its dynamic workforce. These new and expanded roles offer opportunities for reflection and iteration on NALAC’s tremendous legacy. NALAC is excited to announce the following open positions that will join our team and support our work during this time of exciting change: 

  • Accounting Manager – The Accounting Manager will ensure that the organization’s financial activities, policies, procedures, and internal controls comply with all applicable local, state, and federal governmental, legal/regulatory, and contractual requirements. 

  • Technology Manager – The Technology Manager will be responsible for the organization’s information technology infrastructure and how it supports business continuity, including the management of computer hardware and applications, cloud platforms, helpdesk operations, network administration, and cyber security. 

  • Director of Programs – The Director of Programs will expertly supervise, facilitate, implement and manage NALAC’s suite of programs and oversee capacity-building training institutes, virtual or in-person trainings and convenings, grantmaking opportunities for the Latina/x/é arts and cultural sector, and research initiatives.  

The ideal candidates will demonstrate a commitment to racial justice, intersectional power building, and cultural organizing. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit www.nalac.org to learn more and view the full job descriptions.  

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - San Antonio

1
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF L Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW San Antonio Awards; SOMEWHERE OVER THE BORDER, THE GHOSTS OF LOTE BRAVO, Wonder Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation Photo
NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC), along with ten other selected organizations, have been awarded a total of $2.8 million to conduct research on issues relevant to the well-being of arts organizations of color and the communities they serve.

3
Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio Photo
Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio

Michigan playwright Rodolfo Alvarado is set to introduce his current work in San Antonio as his compelling play, Undesirable Secrets, takes center stage in an exclusive read-through event sponsored by the Holocaust Memorial Museum of San Antonio, the Public Library of San Antonio, and the Anthony C. Acevedo Foundation.

4
Majestic And Empire Theatres Unveil Festive December Lineup Photo
Majestic And Empire Theatres Unveil Festive December Lineup

This holiday season, the Majestic and Empire Theatres in San Antonio are hosting a winter wonderland of entertainment as part of Holidays on Houston Street. Don't miss out on the festive December lineup!

More Hot Stories For You

NALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace FoundationNALAC Selected for National Arts Research Initiative by The Wallace Foundation
Michigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San AntonioMichigan Playwright Rodolfo Alvarado Chosen For Exclusive Read-Through In San Antonio
Majestic And Empire Theatres Unveil Festive December LineupMajestic And Empire Theatres Unveil Festive December Lineup
Cast Set For POP! at ZACH TheatreCast Set For POP! at ZACH Theatre

Videos

Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ Video
Amber Ruffin, Wayne Brady, and Brian Moreland Talk THE WIZ
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
View all Videos

San Antonio SHOWS
Pretty Woman - The Musical in San Antonio Pretty Woman - The Musical
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/31-2/01)Tracker VIDEOS
My Fair Lady (National tour) in San Antonio My Fair Lady (National tour)
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (1/20-1/21)Tracker
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in San Antonio Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Plaza Theatre (4/05-4/07)
Chicago - Teen Edition in San Antonio Chicago - Teen Edition
MadMav Theatre (2/01-2/03)
Beetlejuice in San Antonio Beetlejuice
Majestic Theatre (2/13-2/18)
The Boys in the Band in San Antonio The Boys in the Band
The Classic Theatre of San Antonio (6/06-6/23)
Wicked in San Antonio Wicked
Majestic Theatre (12/20-1/07)
Clue in San Antonio Clue
Majestic Theatre (6/25-6/30)
Jet Fuel in San Antonio Jet Fuel
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/08-8/25)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in San Antonio The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Majestic Theatre (4/05-4/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You