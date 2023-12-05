Majestic And Empire Theatres Unveil Festive December Lineup

This holiday season promises an extra dose of joy for San Antonians and visitors as the historic Click Here are set to host a winter wonderland of entertainment as part of Holidays on Houston Street.

Holidays on Houston Street is a partnership between The City of San Antonio, Centro San Antonio, Visit San Antonio, and local partners to bring more holiday sparkle to five blocks of Houston Street (from Legacy Park to the Alamo). As part of this downtown holiday initiative, the Majestic and Empire Theatres will bring to Houston Street heartwarming classics to exhilarating performances, catering to audiences of all ages, presenting a dazzling array of shows throughout December 2023.

“A big part of what makes the Majestic and Empire Theatres so special is their home on Houston Street and this Holiday on Houston Street initiative is just one way of making the holidays a bit more festive for locals and visitors alike,” said Emily Smith, General Manager for the Majestic and Empire Theatres. “There's something magical about walking down historic streets drenched in Christmas lights, grabbing dinner at a local restaurant, and watching a live performance in an architecturally grand theater.”

Houston Street visitors have a lot to choose from at the Majestic and Empire this holiday season, including the following key highlights of the December lineup:

Wednesday, December 6 ∙ 7:30 PM

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $49

The Ultimate Holiday Tradition! Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes dazzling multimedia effects performed in an intimate setting. Experience the magic as the spirit of the season comes alive with the Signature Sound of Mannheim Steamroller.

Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 PM

Tickets (starting at): $39

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Shaun Cassidy is an American singer, actor, writer and producer. He has created and/or produced a number of television series including "American Gothic" (produced with Sam Raimi), "Roar" (starring a then unknown Heath Ledger), "Cold Case," "Cover Me," "The Agency," "Invasion," and "Emerald City." Cassidy wrote and executive produced "Hysteria" for Amazon and serves as executive producer and writer for "New Amsterdam" on NBC.

Cassidy grew up in Los Angeles and New York City. While still in high school, he signed a contract with Warner Brothers records. This led to three multi-platinum albums, numerous top ten hits, and sold-out concerts at every major arena in the country including Houston's Astrodome and New York's Madison Square Garden. Almost concurrently, Cassidy starred in the ABC television series "The Hardy Boys Mysteries." Later, while appearing on Broadway in the hit musical drama "Blood Brothers," he wrote his first television pilot, "American Gothic." When the show debuted, The New York Times called it "The most original new show of the season." In 2020, Cassidy took his one man show "The Magic of a Midnight Sky" to the stage, playing to SRO crowds nationwide, his first live music performance in almost forty years.

Friday, December 8 at 7 PM

Saturday, December 9 at 12 PM (noon), 4 PM, 8 PM

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $35

The beloved family tradition is back: NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet! Gather your loved ones for the warm-glow-nostalgia of America's favorite Christmas celebration.

Experience the extraordinary international cast and Ukrainian Principal Artists performing at the peak of classical European Ballet. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes. Don't miss this chance to experience the wonder of NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet.

Friday, December 8 ∙ 8PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $16

STAYIN' ALIVE offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees playlist, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever”, “Jive Talkin'”, “How Deep Is Your Love”, “You Should Be Dancing”, “Nights on Broadway” and “Stayin' Alive”. In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke”, “Massachusetts”, “Fanny Be Tender”, “Words” and “To Love Somebody” among other great hits.

STAYIN' ALIVE is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery. STAYIN' ALIVE has played intimate settings as a six piece band and huge venues with a 62 piece orchestra. STAYIN' ALIVE is the quintessential tribute band to the Bee Gees, capturing the excitement of live performance and the tender subtleties of the human voice!

Saturday, December 9 ∙ 8PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $35

For three decades, Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas has been an extraordinary blend of music, encompassing his numerous best-selling Christmas albums, alongside his beloved country and pop hits. This vibrant holiday celebration takes the form of a captivating multi-media production, featuring Murphey's renowned "Rio Grande Band," dramatic lighting, video, as well as the use of Western Art, captivating master-artist photographs, breathtaking videos, and delightful cowboy poetry. "Michael Martin Murphey's Cowboy Christmas" beautifully captures the rustic essence of the story of Jesus' birth in the countryside village of Bethlehem, where the joyous tidings first reached the humble livestock caretakers and herders, often referred to as "cowboys," over two millennia ago.

Inspired by an 1885 wild-west dance known as the original "Texas Cowboys' Christmas Ball" in Anson, Texas, Murphey embarked on a remarkable journey that carries on the biblical tradition of merriment, song, and feasting during the "holidays," a term signifying "holy days." In 1992, Michael introduced a groundbreaking concept album called "Cowboy Christmas," which had never been attempted before in popular Christmas music. This innovative creation became a best-seller and paved the way for five more Cowboy Christmas albums and accompanying DVDs. Today, this remarkable concept has evolved into a grand live musical concert production! Join Michael, the talented members of the Rio Grande Band, and the captivating Rocky Mountain Vintage Dancers for a joyous and heartfelt "Christmas Cowboy-Style" experience.

with special guest Vanita Leo

Sunday, December 10 ∙ 7:30PM

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $45

Accordion king Ramón Ayala, son of musician Ramón Covarrubias, began playing his favorite instrument at a very young age. Inspired and supported by his parents, he performed in different public places to help his modest family. Ramón Ayala's first band experience was a group called Los Jilgueros de Marin; he later joined Los Pavoreales. After moving to Reynosa, the talented musician met Cornelio Reyna and formed Relampagos del Norte. The group soon made a self-titled debut album that featured the hit single "Ya No Llores." When Cornelio Reyna passed away, the band's name was changed to Los Bravos del Norte. This group (also commonly billed as Ramon Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte) recorded the tribute En Las Alas de un Ango A Cornelio Reynas shortly after his death.

Beginning in 1998, Los Bravos del Norte kept to a prolific recording and touring schedule, often issuing more than two records in a single year -- not counting the many compilations that flooded the market. Ayala and Los Bravos del Norte recorded for Freddie Records most often, but titles appeared on Rosita, P&G Music, and Fonovisia as well. Over 60 titles were released between 1998 and 2016, offering a wide range of love songs, rancheras, corridos, and dances done in classic norteño style.

Saturday, December 16 ∙ 5PM & 8PM

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $39.50

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

Saturday, December 16 ∙ 7:30PM

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $19

Paula Poundstone is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. Paula can be heard weekly as the host of the comedy podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone and as a regular panelist on NPR's comedy news quiz, Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

Also an author, Poundstone's second book, The Totally Unscientific Study Of The Search For Human Happiness (Algonquin 2017) was one of eight semi-finalists for The Thurber Prize for American Humor, the highest recognition of the art of humor writing in the United States. The audiobook was one of five finalists for the Audio Book of the Year AUDIE award. Paula was the first female comic, in its then 73rd year, to perform at the White House Correspondents dinner. She was the first female standup, in its then 5th year, to win the ACE award for Best Comedy Special on Cable television. She is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.

: A Christmas Symphony

Sunday, December 17 ∙ 7:30PM

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $69

Sarah Brightman, the world's best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games.

Sarah's albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts. The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR' on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt).

In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort with “A Starlight Symphony...An Evening with Sarah Brightman” before taking her holiday tour “A Christmas Symphony” internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022 for the very first time. Now an annual tradition, Sarah's 2023 “A Christmas Symphony” tour will return to North America for 22 enchanting shows beginning in Laval (Montreal), Quebecon November 21st, and concluding on December 20th in Sugar Land, TX.

Closing out December with a bang is Broadway sensation “Wicked”, the untold true story of the Witches of Oz, a Broadway in San Antonio showing at the Majestic Theatre.

Wednesday, December 20 - Sunday, January 7, 2024 (Times vary: 1 PM, 2 PM, 7:30 PM, 8 PM)

Majestic Theatre

Tickets (starting at): $54

Groups of 10+ call 210-226-5967 for special pricing.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent.

When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.” From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is “a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

