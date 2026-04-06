BROADWAY OUR WAY 2026: FRACTURED FAIRY TALES Will Be Presented by Uptown Players

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Uptown Players will present BROADWAY OUR WAY 2026: FRACTURED FAIRY TALES from April 30 through May 3 at the Kalita Humphreys Theater in Dallas. The four-performance event will serve as the company’s annual fundraiser.

Written and directed by B.J. Cleveland, the production will offer a reimagining of classic fairy tales through musical theater selections, incorporating material from shows including The Addams Family, 9 to 5, Hair, Beetlejuice, The Wedding Singer, and Big Fish.

The event will blend musical performances with comedic storytelling and will support Uptown Players’ ongoing programming and community initiatives.

Additional ticket information is available through Uptown Players.