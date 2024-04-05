Westminster Dance Celebrates Community Impact On And Offstage Through IMPRINT Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westminster University Dance is producing Imprint, featuring community partners in performance, Sorenson-Fenton Performance Studio, Gillmor Hall, April 12th - 13th at 7:30pm.

What sets Imprint apart is its unique collaboration with community partners, including choreographers and dancers from Ballet Center Inc., Salt Lake Ballet Cooperative (SLBC), Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, University of Utah, and Weber State University. This program highlights the value of community partnerships to Westminster Dance and mirrors its mission to “dance with purpose.”

Offstage, Westminster proudly maintains reciprocal partnerships with SLBC and Dance Class for Humans (DCFH), sponsored by Deseret Experimental Opera, a Utah-based performing arts nonprofit. Both organizations use Westminster's facilities to offer affordable dance technique classes to the community and to students from Westminster. SLBC and DCFH operate as true cooperatives, where community members take turns teaching class in a variety of styles. The reciprocal collaboration of this approach cultivates a sense of belonging for dancers who participate in these classes at Westminster.

In addition, participants in Grey Matters – Dance for Parkinson's, taught by Westminster faculty member and SLBC co-founder, Carly Schaub, creates a place for people living with Parkinson's to move and connect every Friday afternoon in the Westminster dance studio. This program is partnered with the University of Utah and welcomes Westminster students to volunteer in the classes.

Of the many collaborations, Schaub, states, “It's been wonderful and so advantageous to have this relationship with Westminster Dance. You'll see great examples of our reciprocity and creative resourcing in this next Westminster Dance show ‘Imprint.'”

jo Blake, Weber State University Dance Program Director, said of the ongoing collaboration with Westminster, “We've created a partnership that benefits both programs, combining the collaborative resources of a large university dance program with the intimate spirit of a smaller dance program, so that students experience a broader expanse of creative approaches, performance venues, and community-building.”

Tickets

Tickets are $15 for general admission and are free to K-12 students. Tickets can be purchased or reserved at https://westminsterperformingarts.ludus.com/200441044. Seating is limited. The performance will last approximately 90 minutes.

Westminster Performing Arts

The Westminster Performing Arts Center houses the Departments of Dance, Music, and Theatre at Westminster University in Salt Lake City. Running BA and BFA programs, the Westminster Performing Arts Center produces four dance shows, a concert series, and a full theatre season every academic year, September-May. Our focus is on student-driven educational outcomes through performance experience. Please visit westminsteru.edu/tickets for more information.