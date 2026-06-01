Review: HARMONY at Hale Centre Theatre is a Riveting Post-Broadway Premiere

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The post-Broadway premiere of HARMONY on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage is a riveting musical dramedy filled with stirring musical performances, lively humor, and the visceral dread of Nazi Germany. It rivals the Broadway production itself in its ability to grab a hold of the audience and induce them to both laughter and tears.

HARMONY (book and lyrics by Bruce Sussman, music by Barry Manilow) tells the true story of the Comedian Harmonists, a world-famous men’s singing group from Germany that toured internationally prior to the start of World War II. Near the end of his life, group member Rabbi Josef Roman Cycowski recounts and relives memories of that time that amuse and haunt him.

Director Dave Tinney, music director Rob Moffat, and choreographer Lindsey D. Smith have pieced together a production that is electric with energy and alive with deep empathy due to the careful choices they have made at every turn.

Rabbi, like all the leading men, is single cast. Ric Starnes weaves effortlessly among various, often comedic, characters in his memories while at other times leaving us heartbroken. Despite difficulty with some of the more complex melodies, he gives a tender, moving performance.

Every member of the Comedian Harmonists is extraordinarily talented with voices that routinely astonish and remarkable dramatic acting chops to boot. Landon Horton as Young Rabbi and Tanner Sumens as Harry especially stand out, but not far from the others: Brandon LaMar Buckner as Bobby, Anson Bagley as Erich, Jonathan Avila as Chopin, and Ben Hahn as Lesh.

Searing performances also come from Tearza Leigh Avila (double cast with Rachel Marie Fonseca) as Ruth and Teaira Burge (double cast with Megan Yates) as Mary.

The splendid scenic design by Jenn Taylor incorporates multiple levels, an exquisitely painted turntable, sheer curtains, abstract painterly video/projections by Madeline Ashton, and detailed props by Anj Snow. The costume design by Dennis Wright, complemented by Candice Cronin’s hair and makeup, leans into the stark contrast of period street clothing and glamorous performance wear. Marianne Ohran’s lighting design adds both subtle touches and bold streaks that magnify the atmosphere and feeling of each scene.

HARMONY is worthy of praise as one of the most well-crafted productions ever presented at Hale Centre Theatre. You will find it wrapping itself around you in an artful, emotional, and meaningful embrace.

HARMONY plays through August 1, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

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