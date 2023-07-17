Video: First Look at BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

For more than six decades, the music of Carole King has been influencing the lives of musicians and audiences alike with sounds and sentiments that are nothing short of beautiful. Now, audiences can follow the history of this impressive icon in a production as remarkable as its leading lady’s career at Tuacahn's indoor Hafen Theatre.

Get a first look below!

Tackling the title role at Tuacahn is Sara Sheperd, who performed in the leading role on the Beautiful national tour and the understudy in the original Broadway company. Even after being immersed in the script and music for so many years, Sheperd said she never tires of the score that includes timeless classics like “I Feel the Earth Move Under My Feet,” “Natural Woman” and more.

Although Beautiful features a combination of music written by, and performed by, King and her contemporaries, the structure of the story is less of a jukebox musical, and more of a bio- musical that follows the early days of King’s writing career and highlights some of her most beloved pieces of music.

Ruttura also comes from a long background with the Broadway and national tour for the production, giving him a unique ability to recreate the Broadway version on a Southern Utah stage.

Now that Beautiful has been released to regional theaters, it’s been performed on stages varying widely in size and scope. But Ruttura said the smaller, intimate feel of the indoor Hafen Theatre is the perfect way to experience this musical.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes place June 30 to Aug. 19 in the indoor Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn. For tickets and more information log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300.