Video: First Look at BEAUTIFUL At Tuacahn Amphitheatre

A journey through Carole King's iconic career.

By: Jul. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Gripping NEWSIES is Grounded and Gritty Photo 1 Review: Hale Centre Theatre's Gripping NEWSIES is Grounded and Gritty
Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced Photo 2 Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced
Review: TARZAN at Tuacahn with Josh Strickland is Euphoric Photo 3 Review: TARZAN at Tuacahn with Josh Strickland is Euphoric
Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 4 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE

For more than six decades, the music of Carole King has been influencing the lives of musicians and audiences alike with sounds and sentiments that are nothing short of beautiful. Now, audiences can follow the history of this impressive icon in a production as remarkable as its leading lady’s career at Tuacahn's indoor Hafen Theatre.

Get a first look below!

Tackling the title role at Tuacahn is Sara Sheperd, who performed in the leading role on the Beautiful national tour and the understudy in the original Broadway company. Even after being immersed in the script and music for so many years, Sheperd said she never tires of the score that includes timeless classics like “I Feel the Earth Move Under My Feet,” “Natural Woman” and more.

Although Beautiful features a combination of music written by, and performed by, King and her contemporaries, the structure of the story is less of a jukebox musical, and more of a bio- musical that follows the early days of King’s writing career and highlights some of her most beloved pieces of music.

Ruttura also comes from a long background with the Broadway and national tour for the production, giving him a unique ability to recreate the Broadway version on a Southern Utah stage.

Now that Beautiful has been released to regional theaters, it’s been performed on stages varying widely in size and scope. But Ruttura said the smaller, intimate feel of the indoor Hafen Theatre is the perfect way to experience this musical.

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes place June 30 to Aug. 19 in the indoor Hafen Theatre at Tuacahn. For tickets and more information log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300. 




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Experience the Joy of Christmas in July at Tuacahn with Discounted Tickets Photo
Experience the Joy of Christmas in July at Tuacahn with Discounted Tickets

Get into the holiday spirit with incredible discounts on Tuacahn tickets for their Christmas in July event. Experience the magic of Tuacahn's festive celebration while saving big on tickets. Don't miss out on this joyful experience - grab your discounted tickets now!

2
Interview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZAN Photo
Interview: Josh Strickland on His Final Time in TARZAN

Josh Strickland originated the title role in Disney’s TARZAN on Broadway in 2006 and has since been the iconic voice of the character as the musical has lived on through the fan favorite cast album and licensing around the world. Now the star returns to TARZAN through October 21, 2023 at Tuacahn.  Josh Strickland happily sat down with BroadwayWorld near the Tuacahn Amphitheatre to discuss his long association with the show from audition to Broadway to Germany, and now in what he calls his “last hurrah” at Tuacahn.

3
Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced Photo
Review: The World Premiere of THE PRINCIPLE WIFE is Compelling and Nuanced

THE PRINCIPLE WIFE at the Covey Center for the Arts is the world premiere of a new musical that proves to be a compelling, nuanced treatment of the human condition.  It deserves broad recognition and success as it moves forward in its imperative future life.

4
The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival Returns This Month Photo
The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival Returns This Month

The Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival is back, and it begins in less than three weeks' time. This year's festival, from July 28 to Aug. 6, will be all in-person, with a total of 20 shows in downtown Salt Lake City. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pirates of Penzance
Off Broadway Theater (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (6/30-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You