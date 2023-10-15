VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company

Performances run from October 20-31, 2023.

By: Oct. 15, 2023

Pioneer Theatre Company will present a live theatrical version of the cult classic rock musical The Rocky Horror Show from October 20-31, 2023. The limited run features special late night performances and a rotating cast of notable Utahns as Narrator. 

Check out video from rehearsals below!

A groundbreaking cult musical and beloved glam rock tribute to B-horror films, The Rocky Horror Show returns with some of the most iconic characters in musical theatre history: squares Brad and Janet, mad scientist Dr. Frank N. Furter, his “monster,” and, of course, a swath of drive-in usherettes and creepy sidekicks.  

While Pioneer Theatre Company has presented The Rocky Horror Show previously (in 2014 and 2015) in concert form, the 2023 mounting marks the company's first full production of the glam rock spectacular. PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg helmed the initial two concerts and once again directs and choreographs.

Returning to The Rocky Horror Show, after appearing in both previous concert versions, are David Beach* as Dr. Scott and Ginger Bess* as Magenta. Beach appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Mamma Mia!, Urinetown, and many others. Bess’ PTC credits include Les Miserables, Beauty and the Beast, RENT, Sunset Boulevard, Chess, among others. 

Also returning to PTC are Micki Martinez* (The Prom, In the Heights) as Columbia, Alanna Saunders* (Once on This Island) as Janet, and Alex Walton* (Scapin) as Brad. 

Making their respective PTC debuts are Michael Dalke* (Pretty Woman: The Musical National Tour) as Rocky, Jeremiah James* (recent Nick Arnstein standby in Funny Girl on Broadway) as Frank, André Jordan* (Diana the Musical on Broadway) as Eddie, and Hernando Umana* (Kinky Boots on Broadway) as Riff Raff.

For the role of the Narrator, PTC has announced a rotating selection of notable Utahns: Journalist and Advocate Randall Carlisle, REALTOR©/Principal Broker/Community Activist Babs De Lay, and Former Utah State Senator and Co-founder of The Divine Assembly Steve Urquhart. [Note: Narrator performance schedule can be found further down in this release.]

Comprising the ensemble of “Phantoms” are Lauren Crutcher, Jordan Cruz, Evan Latta, Lila Prince, and James Wong. 

Joining Azenberg on the creative team are Scenic Designer George Maxwell (Sweeney Todd, Something Rotten!), Costume Designer Aaron Swenson (The Rocky Horror Show), Lighting Designer Aaron Spivey (Utah Shakespeare Festival’s Othello), Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (The Prom, A Christmas Story - The Musical), Hair and Makeup Supervisor Byron Batista (national tours of Anastasia and Frozen), and Production Stage Manager Emily Nacrissa Griffith* (Putting It Together).







VIDEO: In Rehearsal with ROCKY HORROR at the Pioneer Theatre Company
