Two April Shows Come to Wasatch Theatre Company This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wasatch Theatre Company will continue its 26th year with two upcoming production–The Trial of Ayn Rand by William Missouri Downs running April 11-14 at the SLC Theatre Co-Op and The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno running April 22-April 27th at the MId-Valley Performing Arts Center in Taylorsville.

The Trial of Ayn Rand tells the life story of Ayn Rand as she is prosecuted by an individual who also assumes major figures in Ms. Rand’s life. There are just two characters in the show played by Nan Weber and Paul Boruff. The audience acts as the jury, deciding Ms. Rand’s fate at the end of the show. All performances will be followed by an audience talk-back.

The Realistic Joneses by Will Eno is about Jennifer and Bob, just your average American family. They are surprised when a new couple moves in next door, with the same last name, disrupting their peaceful innocence. The play, directed by Stephanie Stroud from Westminster University, explores the boundaries of normalcy in this funny examination of human life and relationships.

Preceding the Ayn Rand performance on April 14, there will be special recognitions in honor of past Board member George Plautz. George Plautz was a WTC mainstay and passed away in 2023 after a battle with cancer.

WTC’s 26th season is themed “Once More with Empathy.” WTC is working to make the theatre world a more empathetic place through its selection of shows, through its artist experience, and through audience interactions that hopefully inspire thought and change.

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website–https://wasatchtheatrecompany.org.