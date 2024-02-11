The Ziegfeld Theater to Present MARY POPPINS Beginning This Month

Performances run February 23 through March 16.

By: Feb. 11, 2024

The Ziegfeld Theater will present “Mary Poppins" from February 23 through March 16 in Ogden, UT.

“One of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins delighted Broadway audiences for over 2,500 performances and received nominations for nine Olivier and seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, breathtaking dance numbers and astonishing stagecraft.”

Mary Poppins is directed by Marinda Maxfield and choreographed by Dylan Floyd Panter, with music direction by Christopher Rose.

The Ziegfeld Theater will continue its twelfth season with a culture classic that every generation will love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of “Professional Standard, Community Spirit” as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, February 23rd. $10 Student Night is Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, as well as Monday, March 4th, and Thursday, March 14th. Saturday matinee is March 9th at 2:00 p.m.

 

THE ZIEGFELD THEATER PRESENTS

Disney & Cameron Mackintosh's ‘Mary Poppins'
 

Original Music and Lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman

Book by Julian Fellowes

New Songs and Additional Music and Lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe

Co-Created by Cameron Mackintosh

 

When: February 23- March 16, 2024

 

OPENING NIGHT

Friday, February 23rd

 

ASL NIGHT

March 8, 2024

 

$10 STUDENT NIGHT

Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th - use code: STUDENT

 

Performance Schedule

Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Monday March 4th at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday matinee March 9th at 2:00 p.m.

Thursday March 14th at 7:30 p.m.


Where: The Ziegfeld Theater, 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden, UT 84403

Run Time: approximately 2 hours and 15 minutes, with a 10 minute intermission

Content Advisory: Rated G.

Box Office: 855-ZIG-ARTS or click the button below

Tickets: $26.95- Adults, $24.95- Seniors (ages 65+), $24.95- Students (with valid ID), $24.95- Children (15 and under). ALL TICKET SALES ARE FINAL AND NON- REFUNDABLE, but can be exchanged by calling our Box Office.




