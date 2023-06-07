THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to OPPA!

Performances run June 9th through 24th.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The La Photo 3 Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The Late Icon
Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Photo 4 Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to OPPA!

OPPA! will celebrate its next Creator's Series production produced for their more intimate black box style stage with the opening of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” on Friday, June 9th for a or a limited 6 show run. All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” was London’s longest-running comedy.

"If I may be so bold, I’d like to presume William Shakespeare never imagined his body of works would be staple theatre fare 400 years later. But with characters, themes, and plots that stand the test of time in their parallels of our modern world, how could they not?” said Mitch Daley, Production Director. “These pieces live on because he said what we’re all thinking, century after century. I’d also like to presume he never thought Romeo and Juliet would play their final death scene while wearing Chuck Taylors. It's our honor – nay, duty – to blend Shakespeare’s robust points of view with a bit of SNL, a dash of Monty Python, and a heaping of pop culture references into one smooth but bonkers show. We’ve lovingly put our spin on this wacky concept, and we hope the audience has fun with us along the way!”




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Photo
Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre

Get a first look at footage of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Tuacahn Amphitheatre.

2
Utah Valley Players Host Inaugural Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival Photo
Utah Valley Players Host Inaugural Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival

Utah Valley Players will present the inaugural Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival June 9 through 20 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

3
Daydreamer Theatre To Present CABARET At The Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival Photo
Daydreamer Theatre To Present CABARET At The Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival

Daydreamer Theatre will present its production of 'Cabaret' at the upcoming Utah Valley Pride Theatre Festival. The celebrated musical will run from June 9 through June 16 at The Towne Hub in American Fork.

4
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The La Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL At the Eccles Theater Is A Fitting Tribute To The Late Icon

As we honor the late Tina Turner upon the news of her recent passing, the national tour of TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL--now playing at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City--is a fitting tribute to a woman who made a great impact not only on the world of music but on the world itself.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre Video Video: Get a First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
First Look at Anne Tolpegin, Howard Kaye, Celeste Rose & More in THE PROM at Pioneer Theatre Company Video
First Look at Anne Tolpegin, Howard Kaye, Celeste Rose & More in THE PROM at Pioneer Theatre Company
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season Video
David Zayas is on Cloud Nine This Tonys Season
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW Video
& JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Raisin in the Sun
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/23-9/08)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Indianapolis Jones
Off Broadway Theater (6/02-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Puffs: or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
West Valley Performing Arts Center (6/08-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# PUFFS, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years At A Certain School of Magic and Magic
West Valley Performing Arts Center (6/08-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You