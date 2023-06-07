THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (ABRIDGED) Comes to OPPA!

OPPA! will celebrate its next Creator's Series production produced for their more intimate black box style stage with the opening of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” on Friday, June 9th for a or a limited 6 show run. All 37 plays in 97 minutes! Three madcap actors in tights weave their wicked way through all of Shakespeare’s comedies, histories, and tragedies in one wild ride that will leave you breathless and helpless with laughter. An irreverent, fast-paced romp through the Bard’s plays. “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” was London’s longest-running comedy.



"If I may be so bold, I’d like to presume William Shakespeare never imagined his body of works would be staple theatre fare 400 years later. But with characters, themes, and plots that stand the test of time in their parallels of our modern world, how could they not?” said Mitch Daley, Production Director. “These pieces live on because he said what we’re all thinking, century after century. I’d also like to presume he never thought Romeo and Juliet would play their final death scene while wearing Chuck Taylors. It's our honor – nay, duty – to blend Shakespeare’s robust points of view with a bit of SNL, a dash of Monty Python, and a heaping of pop culture references into one smooth but bonkers show. We’ve lovingly put our spin on this wacky concept, and we hope the audience has fun with us along the way!”