See Night Ranger, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & More at Tuacahn This Fall

As the colors of fall begin to speckle the Southern Utah landscape, the winds of change are making their way through Tuacahn canyon as well. The closing of a successful Broadway season means the red rock backdrop is ready to host another set of highly talented performers: A lineup of entertainers ranging from cultural to country and a touch of Christmas in this year's fall concert series.



“Every year it's exciting to see the wide variety available to enjoy,” said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. “It really runs the gamut and gives a little something for everyone.”



While several of the fall concerts are already sold out, you can still snag tickets to a few of these popular shows. Concerts take place in the Outdoor Amphitheatre. For tickets, showtimes and more details, visit www.tuacahn.org



Siva Pasefika: The Spirit of Polynesia — Oct. 25



This fall, you don't have to travel across the sea to get a taste of the beauty and culture of the magnificent Polynesian islands. From the exotic drumbeats of Tahiti to Hawaii's graceful hula, Siva Pasefika: The Spirit of Polynesia brings it all front and center stage at Tuacahn during the performance on Oct. 25. Tickets start at just $45.



Get into the mood before the production by enjoying the flavor of the islands with a special dinner featuring Island BBQ chicken, Hawaiian kalua pork, streamed rice and salad for just $15. Purchase tickets in advance at www.tuacahn.org or by calling the box office at 435-652-3300. Dinner begins at 5 p.m. with live music at 6 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.



Night Ranger — Oct. 26

With more than 17 million albums sold and a presence on a host of popular television shows, it's little wonder fans rushed to get tickets to see Night Ranger performing on the Tuacahn stage.



Touring in advance of the release of its 12th studio album, “ATBPO” (And The Band Played On), audiences can expect nothing less than the powerful songs, played by talented musicians, they've come to expect from Night Ranger over the years.



Tickets start at just $30. See www.tuacahn.org for availability.



Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — Oct. 28

It'll be a sold-out crowd crooning to the Americana roots of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Tuacahn on Oct. 28. With more than 50 years of songwriting and performing, the musicians of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band are pleased with the deep songbook they've created — and they hope audiences at Tuacahn will be equally pleased with their set list featuring some of the old-time favorites, and a helping of new music too.



Tickets start at $25. Call the box office at 435-652-3300 to see about remaining seats.



STYX — Nov. 2 & 3

It'll be two nights of rock and roll hits when STYX takes the Tuacahn stage Nov. 2 and 3. These nearly sold-out shows promise plenty of the group's well-known blend of hard rock and acoustic guitar, in a smattering of nostalgic favorites and more recently loved hits.



Tickets start at $60. Call the box office at 435-652-3300 for availability.



Andy Grammer — Nov. 4

Multiplatinum artist Andy Grammer is ready to engage as only he can with a nearly sold-out crowd on Nov. 4. Fans love his upbeat, positive messages and they won't be disappointed when he turns up stadium-sized anthems like “Honey I'm Good” and “Keep Your Head Up” at Tuacahn.



Tickets start at just $35. Call the box office at 435-652-3300 to see about any remaining seats.



The Jets — Nov. 9

Get ready for a musical journey through the ‘80s and '90s when The Jets hit the Tuacahn stage on Nov. 9 as part of their 35th anniversary tour.



What started as a cover band in the 1970s quickly grew to a 1980s sensation, complete with three world tours and eight Top 10 hits. Now you can enjoy all the nostalgia of the last four decades with hits like “Crush On You,” “You Got It All,” “Make It Real” and more! Nonstop dancing, and a level of energy people of all ages will enjoy, The Jets can't wait to share its spell-binding combination of tribute show meets original artist in this special 35th Anniversary tour!



Tickets start at just $25. Get yours now at www.tuacahn.org



Josh Turner — Nov. 10

Bringing his spine-tingling bass vocals to reverberate off the Tuacahn canyon walls, Josh Turner has become a favorite among fans for his timeless and timely gospel and country music hits. This nearly sold-out show will feature favorites from his 20-year career, bringing long-time fans together, and creating new ones.



Tickets start at just $40. Call the box office about any availability.



Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles — Nov. 11

In the world of tribute bands, many have tried to recreate the iconic sounds of The Eagles, but only one has ever received official authorization to perform The Eagles catalog of music. Now this spirited blend of originality and excellence is turning the Tuacahn stage into a “dark desert highway” where the “cool wind in your hair” will let you know, it's time to check into The Hotel California.



Tickets start at just $20. This concert is nearly sold out. Call the box office at 435-652-3300 to inquire about remaining seats.



GENTRI — Nov. 16 & 17

Get into the holiday spirit this season with the smooth, rich sound emanating from GENTRI — short for The Gentlemen Trio — at Tuacahn on Nov. 16 and 17. Featuring intricate harmonies and beautiful arrangements by Stephen Nelson, the three tenors Brad Robbins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever, will immerse audiences in Christmas classics performed at a level that soars above expectations. With four EPs and three full-length albums to their credit, GENTRI has performed for audiences across the globe, and produced music videos that have amassed more than 200 million views. But nothing beats seeing and hearing the gents in person.



Tickets start at just $25. Log onto www.tuacahn.org or call the box office at 435-652-3300 to secure your seats.



A Carpenter's Christmas — Nov. 18

For decades The Carpenters have been known for their numerous chart-topping hits like “Top of the World” and “Close to You.” At the same time, they've garnered many fans with their Christmas tunes, and that's exactly what singer and playwright Lisa Rock and her six-piece backing band hope to celebrate during A Carpenter's Christmas on Nov. 18 at Tuacahn.



Featuring music from The Carpenter's two holiday albums, it'll be a night full of festive cheer with these unforgettable classics.

Tickets start at just $15. Contact the box office to inquire about seats to this nearly sold-out show.

Photo credit: Darillyn Southworth