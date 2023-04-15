Salt Lake Acting Company to Produce YOGA PLAY Beginning This Month

Salt Lake Acting Company will produce the Utah premiere of "YOGA PLAY" by Dipika Guha, playing from April 12th to May 7th, 2023.



Tickets are available by calling SLAC's Ticketing Office at 801.363.7522 or by visiting the website Click Here.



When the yoga apparel giant Jojomon's reputation takes an unsavory hit, Joan, its newest CEO, embarks on a treacherous path to save not only the company but her career. This uproarious comedy explores the western world's often misguided quest for enlightenment, deep breathing, and yoga pants at any cost.



YOGA PLAY will run from April 12th to May 7th with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 1 PM and 6 PM. For specific performance times, please visit our website Click Here.

Community Partnerships:

Pre-show Yoga Classes with Daniel Jacob Hill (Donation Based):

April 22nd at 4 PM & May 7th at 10 AM

*Please call SLAC to Reserve Your Spot - 801.363.7522

Location:

Salt Lake Acting Company

168 W 500 N

Salt Lake City, UT 84103

Creative Team:

Penelope Caywood - Director

Gage Williams** - Set Designer

Matthew Taylor** - Lighting Designer

Jennifer Jackson - Sound Designer

La Beene - Costume Designer

Michael Francis - Media Designer

Erik Reichert - Props Designer

Sidikha Ashraf - Dramaturg/Dialect Coach

Adriana Lemke - Intimacy Director

Jennie Sant* - Production Stage Manager

Joining the creative team as part of SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be:

Cassandra Stokes-Wylie - Asst. Director

Audrey Kearl - Asst. Media

Eden Cope - Asst. Lighting Designer

Erika Ahlin - Asst. Props Designer

Joseph Paul Branca - Asst. Stage Manager

Cast List:

Jeanette Puhich - Joan

Abhiijith Harikumar - Raj

Archelaus B. Crisanto* - Fred

Joe Crnich - Bernard Brown/Ensemble

Jennica Anusua - Romola/Ensemble

Joining as Part of the Understudy Program @SLAC:

Tracie Merrill-Wilson* - Joan

Mohan Sudabattula - Raj

Jordan Reynosa - Fred

Robert Scott Smith* - Bernard Brown/Ensemble

Darci Ramirez - Romola/Ensemble

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States

**The Lighting Designer and Set Designer for Yoga Play are represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 of the IATSE.

Accessibility Performances:

Open Captioned Performance

April 30 at 6 PM

Audio Described Performance

May 7 at 6 PM

Sensory Performance

April 22 at 2 PM

ASL Interpreted Performance

May 6 at 2 PM

COVID-19 Safety Requirements:

Masks are strongly recommended to protect yourself and others but are not required. If you feel ill or test positive for COVID-19 please call our ticketing office and we will be happy to exchange your tickets.

About Salt Lake Acting Company:

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC)'s mission is to engage and enrich the community through brave, contemporary theatre. SLAC is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 professional theatre dedicated to producing, commissioning, and developing new works and to supporting a community of professional artists. SLAC has been nationally recognized by the Shubert Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and the Edgerton Foundation, among others. SLAC operates under an SPT Actors Equity Association contract and is a proud member of the National New Play Network (a national alliance of nonprofit professional theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays). For more information, visit SaltLakeActingCompany.org.

Photo Credit: Todd Collins Photography