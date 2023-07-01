Salt Lake Acting Company to Present SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Salt Lake Acting Company to produce the world premiere of SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD by Olivia Custodio, playing from July 12th to August 20th, 2023. Tickets available by calling SLAC's Ticketing Office at 801.363.7522 or by visiting our website Click Here.



Summer fun returns to SLAC with SLAC's Summer Show: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood by Olivia Custodio, formerly known as SLACabaret. Bring your favorite summer treat and be swept up in the childhood nostalgia of the beloved public television programs that educated generations through song and, of course, puppets. What are they here to teach us in 2023? Only the stranger-than-fiction news cycle will tell. One thing is for sure: laughter and celebration will once again take center stage. Don't miss it!"



SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD will run from July 12th to August 20th with performances Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM and Sunday at 1 PM and 6 PM.



For specific performance times, please visit the SLAC website Click Here.



Location:

Salt Lake Acting Company

168 W 500 N

Salt Lake City, UT 84103



Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer - Cynthia Fleming

Music Director - Michael G. Leavitt

Lighting Designer - Jesse Portillo**

Scenic Designer - Erik Reichert

Costume Designer - Heidi Ortega

Sound Designer - Joe Killian

Projection Designer - Michael Francis

Props Designer - Erika Ahlin

Production Stage Manager - Jennie Sant*

Asst. Choreographer/Director - Jorji Diaz Fadel

Asst. Stage Manager - Bridgette Lehman*

Video Director/Editor - Kenny Riches

Puppet Designers - Linda L. Brown & Steven Glenn Brown

Wig Designer - Daniel Jacob Hill

Drag Queen Consultant - Sequoia

Dramaturg - Latoya Cameron

Intimacy Coach - Adriana Lemke

Script Consultant - Robert Scott Smith

Joining the creative team as part of SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists are Asst. Lighting Designer Janelle Asti, Asst. Sound Designer Ayanna Allen (AMEA), and Asst. Props Designer - Anna Blaes.

The cast includes Madison Archibald, Trevor Bird, Sean J. Carter*, Trevor B. Dean*, Wendy Joseph, David Knoell*, James Wong, and Akina Yamazaki.

Joining as Part of the Understudy Program @SLAC are Daisy Ali All*, True Leavitt, Brandwynn Michelle, Laurel Morgan, and Bryce Romleski.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States **The Lighting Designer for SLAC's Summer Show is represented by United Scenic Artists Local USA 829 of the IATSE.

Dates to Know:

Free ZAP Performance: Tuesday, July 11th at 7 PM. To reserve your free seats, please call the Ticketing Office at 801.363.7522.

The Party: Join us for The Party, SLAC's Annual Fundraiser on Saturday, August 19th! Upgrade your tickets to The Summer Show by calling The Ticketing Office at 801.363.7522.

Accessibility Performances:

Open Captioned Performance

July 30 at 6 PM

Audio Described Performance

August 6 at 6 PM

Sensory Performance

July 22 at 2 PM

ASL Interpreted Performance

August 5 at 2 PM

About Salt Lake Acting Company:

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC)'s mission is to engage and enrich the community through brave, contemporary theatre. SLAC is a not-for-profit 501(c) 3 professional theatre dedicated to producing, commissioning, and developing new works and to supporting a community of professional artists. SLAC has been nationally recognized by the Shubert Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Pew Charitable Trusts, and the Edgerton Foundation, among others. SLAC operates under an SPT Actors Equity Association contract and is a proud member of the National New Play Network (a national alliance of nonprofit professional theaters that champions the development, production, and continued life of new plays). For more information, visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Joseph Branca featuring puppeteers True Leavitt and Scotty Fletcher courtesy of Salt Lake Acting Company.