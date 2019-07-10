SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre Presents The Tenors

The Tenors, a multi-platinum trio, may have performed for four different presidents of the United States and Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee birthday celebrations at Windsor Castle, but on Monday July 22, they will bring their international acclaim to the SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre in Orem, Utah.

The Canadian-based vocalists have presented more than 700 shows since 2008 on five continents and have shared their blend of classical music and contemporary pop in venues as diverse at the XXI Olympic Winter Games, at the Vatican near Rome, for world leaders at the G20 Summit in Toronto and sang the Canadian national anthem at Game 1 of the 2019 NBA Finals in Toronto. Another recent engagement was opening for Ellen Degeneres' arena shows in Canada.

In the almost dozen years, the group of Clinton, Fraser and Victor have shared stages with such big-name performers as Sir Paul McCartney, Sting, Neil Young, Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Smokey Robinson, David Foster, Stevie Wonder and Lionel Richie. Veterans of more than 150 television appearances, they count The Oprah Winfrey Show with Celine Dion and the Primetime Emmy Awards among their favorite TV appearances, as well as their PBS Special, which recently aired on Utah's KUED.

Included in their diverse repertoire is a rendition of Queen's legendary "Bohemian Rhapsody." The group originally planned it as a one-night benefit performance with Cirque du Soleil in Las Vegas, but it so well-received, it has become a regular part of their concert.

"Expect a vocal tour-de-force," says Adam J. Robertson, SCERA's President and CEO. "We are thrilled to bring this five-star concert experience to Utah. Not only are they known for powerful voices and outstanding harmonies, but they are renowned for the ability to charm their audiences."

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. at SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre, located in the middle of SCERA Park at 600 South 400 East, Orem.

Tickets range from $30 to $50 for adults and from $25 to $45 for seniors 65 and older and children 3-11.

Tickets are available at scera.org, by calling 801-225-ARTS, at the main office at SCERA Center for the Arts (745 S. State St., Orem), open 10am-6pm weekdays, or at the gate prior to performance.

Photo Credit: Dan Lim





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories