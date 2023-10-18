Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center Presents VENTURE An Evening Of Commissions

RDT, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company, is thrilled to announce VENTURE, a vibrant celebration of diverse voices and visually compelling stories that will ignite the audience's imagination and foster connections. The second performance of RDT's 58th season of dance in Salt Lake City, VENTURE will run November 16-18 at 7:30 pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.



RDT continues its season of community by commissioning three outstanding artists who have been integral to the past success of the REGALIA choreographic competition events. These gifted artists include Rachel Barker, a Regalia 2020 competitor, Shane Urton, who captivated audiences at Regalia 2022, and Ruger Memmott, the winner of the Regalia 2023 competition.



Rachel Barker, who recently presented her concert SUPERWOMEN as part of RDT's Link Series, brings her creativity and artistry to the Company promising an unforgettable performance. Ruger Memmott, hailed as the winner of Regalia 2023 by the audience, is set to bring the very best of his choreography to the stage, ensuring a night of artistic brilliance.



Shane Urton's contribution as a Regalia competitor in 2022 wowed the audience, and his return will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression in the world premiere of Sweetspot. According to Urton, "Sweetspot is a short work that aims to use movement to articulate and abstract various interpretations of what a sweet spot could be." He continues, "[the work] uses many short constellations of dancers to inhabit different interpretations of sweet spots.



In addition to these extraordinary talents, RDT is excited to present a new work by internationally acclaimed choreographer Katarzyna Skarpetowska, who hails from Poland. Katarzyna was first introduced to the Company as the repetiteur of Lar Lubovitch's works and has since risen to prominence with her unique and captivating choreography. Oktet: In Situ is set to a selection of J.S Bach's Goldberg Variations arranged for a string quartet by a French composer François Meïmoun. It is a full company work celebrating the energy, individuality, and general sense of rebuilding the community of this new group of RDT artists as they embark together on a journey rooted in trust and focused on creative exploration.



Finally, the VENTURE stage will be graced by special guest performers from RDT's Prime Performance Workshop, who will present choreography developed by Meghan Durham Wall. Meghan's exploration of movement and the aging body promises to be a thought-provoking and inspiring addition to the evening while celebrating what it means to be in one's "prime."



VENTURE is a unique opportunity to experience the magic of dance, creativity, and artistic expression. RDT invites everyone to join them for an unforgettable evening filled with captivating performances and a celebration of diverse voices.



Tickets for this exclusive event are available for purchase at rdtutah.org. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the power of dance and storytelling at its finest.

