Review: Zachary Levi's Solo Concert Debut Dazzled at FanX

Hollywood and Broadway star Zachary Levi made his solo concert debut on Thursday, September 21, dazzling the sold-out crowd of fans in Salt Lake City with swagger and a set of big band favorites titled COME DANCE WITH ME: AN EVENING OF SWINGING HITS.

The star of SHAZAM! and CHUCK is also known in musical theater circles for his leading roles in SHE LOVES ME, FIRST DATE, and Disney’s TANGLED, and he brought with him all of Georg’s earnestness, Aaron’s charm, and Flynn’s charisma.

Levi’s rich voice was perfectly suited to the genre, and, despite illness and injury, his energy was unbounding as his body rolled effortlessly to the rhythms in pure nonstop entertainment.

Musical numbers, a few of which featured new orchestrations, included classics like “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Sway,” and Jerome Kern’s “The Way You Look Tonight,” as well as two showtunes from BABES IN ARMS: “My Funny Valentine” and “The Lady is a Tramp.” It was a callback to a simpler time but with a decidedly contemporary twist.

Organizers pulled out all the stops with a top-notch 16-piece live band and two backup singers led by Grammy-nominated musical director Caleb Chapman, founder of Utah’s premier music training program Soundhouse.

Levi told the enamored audience that he had been wanting to put together a concert like this for some time and was excited when the opportunity presented itself to premiere the show at the FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, saying he couldn’t think of a nicer group of people to premiere the show for than Utahns at FanX.

In a Q&A following the performance, Levi confirmed that he hopes this concert will take on a new iteration with a multi-city tour that may even include dancers. He expressed gratitude for the time he was able to spend on Broadway, especially lessons learned from stage vets such as Gavin Creel, Jane Krakowski, and Laura Benanti during the run of SHE LOVES ME. He has his sights set on a return hopefully in the near future, potentially in a straight play this time around.

The FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, which runs through Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Salt Palace Convention Center, is the most attended convention in the state of Utah and the largest comic convention in North America per capita. In addition to Zachary Levi, this year's Broadway-adjacent guests include Grant Gustin (GLEE), Ken Page (CATS), Tony Danza (HONEYMOON IN VEGAS), Mario Lopez (A CHORUS LINE), and veteran actor John Glover, among others.

Photo Credit: FanX