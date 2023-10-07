Review: SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is Spirited

SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL plays through October 30, 2023.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL at West Valley Arts is a spirited twist on the familiar tale filled with earnest performances.

SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL (book and lyrics by Jim Christian, music by Tom Edward Clark) premiered at Weber State University in 2009 and won the National Musical Theatre Playwriting Award from the Kennedy Center.  It’s a completely original retelling of the story by Washington Irving that paints cruel new schoolteacher Ichabod Crane as someone for the townspeople of Sleepy Hollow to fear, or at least endure, as they still withstand the aftermath of a curse after years of suffering.

The score is more Rodgers than Wildhorn—like BRIGADOON’s spookier cousin.  Reminiscent of Golden Age musicals, it is embraced by the lush operatic vocal stylings of the cast, guided by music director Karin Gittins.

The book, written by director/choreographer Jim Christian, spends time to develop backstory for several of the town’s citizens, creating many key characters for the multi-age company of actors to bring to life.

Standouts include Ricky Parkinson as Ichabod Crane, Jordan LeBaron as Brom Van Bron, Emma Roberts as Katrina Van Tassel, Joseph Paul Branca as Faas Brinkerhoff, Morgan Fenner as Rosalie Brinkerhoff, Lauren Slagowski as Sabine Vedder, Emily Duncan as Gusta Tenbrook, Caroline Anderson as Arabella Van Ripper, and more.

The simple but effective set design by Brad Shelton is showcased, in turn, warmly and eerily by Ryan Fallis’ lighting design.  The costume design by Kelsey Nichols and wig/makeup design by Savanna Finley are, like the village itself, pretty as a picture and yet wholly lived in. 

If you’re looking for a seasonal show a bit different from the rest or a fresh musical you haven’t seen over and over again, you may want to give this one a try. 

SLEEPY HOLLOW THE MUSICAL plays through October 30, 2023.  For tickets, call the box office at 801-965-5140 or visit www.wvcarts.org.

Photo Credit: West Valley Arts




