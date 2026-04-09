Review: MURDER BALLAD at SLAC Takes Us to the Edge of Desire

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The regional premiere of MURDER BALLAD at Salt Lake Acting Company takes us to the edge of desire.

MURDER BALLAD (conceived by and with book and lyrics by Julia Jordan, music and lyrics by Juliana Nash) is a rock opera that premiered off Broadway in 2012 with a cast that included Karen Olivo (and her replacement Caissie Levy) and Utah’s Will Swenson. Michael helps Sara escape a toxic relationship with Tom, but she can’t stop herself from looking back, and as the narrator informs us in the opening number, it will not end well.

Director/choreographer Cynthia Fleming adeptly guides her cast and team to create with layered, raw emotion.

Gray Aydelott as Tom is infinitely charismatic with Broadway-caliber acting and singing. Collette Astle as Sara wears her passionate heart on her sleeve, and M. Scott McLean as Michael provides contrast and depth. As the narrator, Latoya Cameron is a force to be reckoned with.

The gritty, deceptively simple set by Erik Reichart and costumes by Dennis Hassan serve the story and carry the vibe set by the direction. The lighting by David DeCarolis, like the show itself, dynamically flits back and forth from rock concert to chamber musical.

The fantastic live band is yet another reason to experience a show you’ve likely never seen, especially since you may never get another opportunity.

MURDER BALLAD plays through May 3, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-363-7522 or visit www.saltlakeactingcompany.org.

Photo Credit: Courtesy Salt Lake Acting Company. Photo by Nick Fleming.

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