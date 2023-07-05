Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY runs through October 19 at Tuacahn. 

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Product Photo 1 Photos: See Josh Strickland in TARZAN at Tuacahn
Review: LES MISERABLES at the Eccles Theater is Awe-Inspiring Photo 2 Review: LES MISERABLES at the Eccles Theater is Awe-Inspiring
World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month Photo 3 World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative Photo 4 Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a confectionary delight for families to enjoy together. 

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (book by David Grieg, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman) is based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl and two Warner Brother films.  Young Charlie Bucket doesn’t have much, but what he does have is a vivid imagination and dreams about chocolate and Willy Wonka’s mysterious candy factory.  When Wonka offers five golden ticket winners the prize of a lifetime, can Charlie dare to dream he might be one of them?

The bubbly new score doesn’t ever quite live up to the heights of the four thankfully included songs from the 1971 version (by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley). However, this new iteration is very successful at filling in the lines of Charlie’s character and reinventing his relationship with Willy Wonka in a satisfying way.

Young actor Charlie Stover is a sweet Charlie Bucket who invites the audience into the vastness of his imagination.  Joel Briel as Grandpa Joe and Ashley Moniz as Mrs. Bucket are solid as his reassuring supporters.

Jonathan Wagner, who played Dewey in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway for 140+ performances (and did so spectacularly), brings that same uninhibited, slightly wild-eyed, yet genuinely tender flavor to the iconic role of Willy Wonka, making it his own.   

The entertaining other winners and their family members include Mack Lawrence as Mike Teavee, Erin Stoddard as Mrs. Teavee, Jacob Tousley as Augustus Gloop, Bethany Slomka as Mrs. Gloop, understudy Ava Ripplinger as Veruca Salt (normally played by Laurel Knell), James Channing as Mr. Salt, understudy Leera Sainsbury as Violet Beauregarde (normally played by Gabriella Scott), and Rendell DeBose as Mr. Beauregarde.

The enjoyable choreography by Robbie Roby is eclectic in style and impeccably executed by the fabulous ensemble.

The scenic and video design by Adam Koch and Steven Royal is bright and fun with the requisite measure of droll whimsy. The video backdrop of the candy-concocted land in “Pure Imagination” includes a rainbow-colored CGI version of Tuacahn’s canyon in the background. It’s a cute idea but such a missed opportunity when the actual cliffs are there behind it not to open the video wall and light them up along with the trees in multi-colored lights.  It would make use of the space’s matchless assets and feel like the candy land was there in real life.   

In addition, the inclusion of ensemble dressed in candy costumes (although they are incredibly creative and eye-pleasing) is confusing.  Are they edible AI?  Theatrical representations of inanimate objects?  They can’t be factory workers because they aren’t Oompa Loompas (those costumes, while clever, are approaching grotesque and immediately recognizable). 

In general, the costumes by Ryan Moller are smartly designed—fanciful and colorful while remaining rooted in reality.  The lighting by Rob Siler ties together the sets, projections, and costumes, adding a depth of feeling to match the heart that runs through the story.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY runs through October 19, 2023 at Tuacahn.  For tickets, call the box office at 1-800-746-9882 or Click Here.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells




RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber Photo
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber

The Broadway replica production of BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, currently playing in Tuacahn’s indoor Hafen Theatre, is Broadway caliber—a moniker that should never be used lightly but in this case is wholly and completely warranted.

2
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn Photo
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn

It’s July 1, 2023, 6 p.m., 105 degrees Fahrenheit.  Tuacahn Center for the Arts in the red rock wilderness of southern Utah is abuzz with activity, but it feels like any other day in the regional theatre’s summer season, which spans from May to October each year.  With an annual budget of approximately $25 million, it employs more than 300 visiting and local artisans, performers, and staff, not including the countless volunteers. 

3
Salt Lake Acting Company to Present SLACS SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD Photo
Salt Lake Acting Company to Present SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD

Salt Lake Acting Company to produce the world premiere of SLAC'S SUMMER SHOW: A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD by Olivia Custodio, playing from July 12th to August 20th, 2023.

4
World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month Photo
World Premiere of New Musical THE PRINCIPLE WIFE To Play The Covey Center Next Month

The new musical The Principle Wife will have its world premiere at the Covey Center for the Arts from July 7-31, 2023. With book and lyrics by Taylor Vaughn and Mark Greenhalgh, and music written by award-winning composer Jonathan Keith, this show shines a spotlight on a sensitive subject in a sincere, yet humorous way.

From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor in T... (read more about this author)

Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary DelightReview: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight
Review: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway CaliberReview: BEAUTIFUL at Tuacahn is Broadway Caliber
Exclusive: A Snapshot of Time at TuacahnExclusive: A Snapshot of Time at Tuacahn
Review: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and ContemplativeReview: RELATIVE SPACE at Creekside Theatre Fest is Intense and Contemplative

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Principle Wife
Covey Center for the Arts (7/07-7/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# West Side Story
West Valley Performing Arts Center (8/03-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midsummer Night's Dream
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-9/09)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jane Austen's Emma the Musical
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/22-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Cook Theater @Liahona Academy (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/21-9/08)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You