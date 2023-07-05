Review: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at Tuacahn is a Confectionary Delight

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY at the Tuacahn Amphitheatre is a confectionary delight for families to enjoy together.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (book by David Grieg, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman) is based on the beloved children’s book by Roald Dahl and two Warner Brother films. Young Charlie Bucket doesn’t have much, but what he does have is a vivid imagination and dreams about chocolate and Willy Wonka’s mysterious candy factory. When Wonka offers five golden ticket winners the prize of a lifetime, can Charlie dare to dream he might be one of them?

The bubbly new score doesn’t ever quite live up to the heights of the four thankfully included songs from the 1971 version (by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley). However, this new iteration is very successful at filling in the lines of Charlie’s character and reinventing his relationship with Willy Wonka in a satisfying way.

Young actor Charlie Stover is a sweet Charlie Bucket who invites the audience into the vastness of his imagination. Joel Briel as Grandpa Joe and Ashley Moniz as Mrs. Bucket are solid as his reassuring supporters.

Jonathan Wagner, who played Dewey in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway for 140+ performances (and did so spectacularly), brings that same uninhibited, slightly wild-eyed, yet genuinely tender flavor to the iconic role of Willy Wonka, making it his own.

The entertaining other winners and their family members include Mack Lawrence as Mike Teavee, Erin Stoddard as Mrs. Teavee, Jacob Tousley as Augustus Gloop, Bethany Slomka as Mrs. Gloop, understudy Ava Ripplinger as Veruca Salt (normally played by Laurel Knell), James Channing as Mr. Salt, understudy Leera Sainsbury as Violet Beauregarde (normally played by Gabriella Scott), and Rendell DeBose as Mr. Beauregarde.

The enjoyable choreography by Robbie Roby is eclectic in style and impeccably executed by the fabulous ensemble.

The scenic and video design by Adam Koch and Steven Royal is bright and fun with the requisite measure of droll whimsy. The video backdrop of the candy-concocted land in “Pure Imagination” includes a rainbow-colored CGI version of Tuacahn’s canyon in the background. It’s a cute idea but such a missed opportunity when the actual cliffs are there behind it not to open the video wall and light them up along with the trees in multi-colored lights. It would make use of the space’s matchless assets and feel like the candy land was there in real life.

In addition, the inclusion of ensemble dressed in candy costumes (although they are incredibly creative and eye-pleasing) is confusing. Are they edible AI? Theatrical representations of inanimate objects? They can’t be factory workers because they aren’t Oompa Loompas (those costumes, while clever, are approaching grotesque and immediately recognizable).

In general, the costumes by Ryan Moller are smartly designed—fanciful and colorful while remaining rooted in reality. The lighting by Rob Siler ties together the sets, projections, and costumes, adding a depth of feeling to match the heart that runs through the story.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY runs through October 19, 2023 at Tuacahn.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells