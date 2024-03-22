Repertory Dance Theatre to Present Six Local Artists for 2024 Link Performance Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will present a season of dance performances, featuring six local artists & choreographers who will showcase their talent and creativity. RDT’s LINK Series, entering it's 26th season, is an outreach program offering independent choreographers the opportunity to present their work in performance. RDT provides infrastructure and advisory support for production and marketing while allowing the choreographer to retain artistic autonomy.

The six artists, each renowned in their own right, will perform their own shows, ranging in style and genre throughout the year. The season aims to bring together dance enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and the community at large for an immersive journey through the language of movement while highlighting artists in our community.



RDT's 2024 Link Series:

FLING//FORWARD by Cat + Fish Dances Date: May 24-25, 2024

Fling//Forward celebrates the 10th year of Cat + Fish Dances creating and presenting contemporary dance in Salt Lake City. Fling honors the history and establishment of the company. Presented in partnership with Repertory Dance Theatre’s Link Series and the Salt Lake County Zoo, Arts, and Parks program, Fling features new choreography by the director team of Cat Kamrath Monson, Daniel Do, and Megan O’Brien as well as the first re-staging of the original C+F work, Swims Our Blood. Join us May 24 and 25 at 7:30pm at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to celebrate ten years of the company’s commitment to presenting work by female artists and artists of color.



THE WOODS DANCE PROJECT by Nichele Woods Date: June 5,6, & 8, 2024

Nichele Woods presents the premiere production of The Woods Dance Project—a new project-based dance entity committed to supporting equity and career sustainability for contemporary dance artists in Salt Lake City. With the support of the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the evening will feature five exceptional local dance artists, with guests from UVU’s Contemporary Dance Ensemble opening the evening’s performance on opening night.



PLAYGROUND DANCE PROJECT Date: June 14-15, 2024

PlayGround is a flash incubator choreographic project designed to support artistic exploration for local choreographers and dancers in the Salt Lake City/Utah community! Five choreographers and twenty dancers are given time, space, and a platform to create five new pieces of work within a one-week workshop experience, presented at a fully-produced performance. PlayGround promotes risk-taking, collaborative processes, and experimental dance-making. It also encourages our local dance community to come together through cross-collaboration, networking, and inclusive support.



CHITRAKAAVYA DANCE Date: September 12-14, 2024

Chitrakaavya Dance explores the myriad ways in which we conceptualize, worship, use, and abuse our most abundant yet scarce natural resource - Water. The Company will weave in a section on the Great Salt Lake and its place in our lives, collaborating with Nan Seymour, our resident poet advocate for the Great Salt Lake. The medium of storytelling is South Indian classical Dance of Bharatanatyam, but the stories will span cultures, histories, and continents. Featuring all-new music composition and choreography and dancers from the Chitrakaavya Dance ensemble, this is a production bridging the ancient and the modern, addressing universal human concerns.



TE VAS? by BALLET OPÉRA DE GUERRA Date: November 7-9, 2024

Join us for a captivating journey with '¿Te vas?' - a ballet by Rebekah JoAnn Guerra that immerses you in the complex world of protagonist Nadia amidst a civil revolution. In this evening-length work, Guerra explores the depths of female suffering and hope as Nadia becomes a powerful symbol of visceral femininity, navigating surrender, grief, and unwavering devotion to an elusive dream world.

Set to the haunting melodies of Antonio Vivaldi's violin and cello concertos, “¿Te vas?”promises an immersive and enigmatic experience. The live music is the beating heart of this narrative, drawing you into a world where emotions run deep, and the human spirit prevails. Don't miss this opportunity to witness a powerful portrayal of resilience and hope in the face of adversity.



BEDTIME STORIES by Interdisciplinary Arts Collective Date: December 12-14, 2024

Join us as we venture into the dark, dark woods. Together we will explore the nature of fairy tales, the journeys of heroes, and the archetypal frameworks we build to understand, guide, and/or subvert our personal and communal histories. The evening will take us through a surreal phantasmagoria of movement, music, projection art, sculpture, and poetry. Like any good fairy tale, this one begins with Once Upon a Time and ends with Happily Ever After (or blood and guts). The show is divided into a series of short chapters, structured via the Aarne-Thomspon-Uther folktale type index as a scaffold upon which we allow fairy tales old and new to collide and distill into their most basic storytelling elements. How do we tell stories about the past? About our fears? About our wildest dreams? And in those stories, who is assigned the role of villain, knight in shining armor, or the lost child in the forest?

Venue Details:

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre

138 West 300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84101



Ticket Information:

Tickets for individual performances will be available at arttix.org. Tickets vary from show to show and are determined by each artist.

