Repertory Dance Theatre Announces 2020-2021 Ring Around the Rose Season

Repertory Dance Theatre company members will present the first show on September 12, 2020.

For over twenty years, Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series. The well-loved series will continue this season, with a few changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) has still scheduled nine performances to fall on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. However, to begin the season the performances will be online/virtual experiences.



Repertory Dance Theatre company members will present the first show on September 12, 2020. Audience members will get a link to an informative and interactive video exploring the elements of dance and helping children create their own dance. This will be an "on-demand" video so families can watch it at their own leisure.



To go along with the performance video, RDT dancers will hold a LIVE-STREAMED class that children and families can take from home. This class will take place on September 12, 2020, at 11 am. Dancers will lead the class and be able to interact live with audience members to create a fully interactive experience.



Thanks to the Shop in Utah grant, all tickets for this virtual experience are FREE OF CHARGE.



RDT will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic in Salt Lake County and follow the recommendations of the local health department and County regulations. Information on the rest of the season shows will be announced throughout the coming months. The dates and artists can be found on our website at www.rdtutah.org/forkids.

