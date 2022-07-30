Pioneer Theatre Company's Sixth Title Of The Season Will Be WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME

Pioneer Theatre Company (PTC), Salt Lake City's fully professional regional theatre, announces the title for its sixth slot in the season will be the hilarious, hopeful, and achingly human play, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME.

The 2017 play by Heidi Schreck became a sensation off-Broadway before transferring to Broadway in 2019, with Schreck herself in the leading role. Resurrecting her teenage self, she traces the profound relationship between four generations of women and the founding document that shaped their lives.

"I am thrilled to announce the last title for the upcoming season," says Karen Azenberg, PTC's Artistic Director. "It was well worth the wait, and reflects the highest quality of new theatre that PTC consistently brings to the community. I strive to produce work at PTC that can't be found at any other theatre in the region, and What the Constitution Means to Me is a perfect example of that."

Managing Director DIANE PARISI notes, "We are excited that this play will also have the honor of being the inaugural production in the new Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. At 375 seats, the theatre is designed to enhance the audience's experience by bringing them closer to the world of the play."

The new theatre, expected to be completed in early 2023, will be housed within the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse on the University of Utah campus. The Fieldhouse, as it had been known for generations, had been decommissioned and will now be a multi-use building that includes a performance space for PTC and the University of Utah Department of Theatre.

A finalist for the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME is "A charming and incisive analysis of gender and racial biases inherent to the U.S. Constitution that examines how this living document could evolve to fit modern America," according to the Pulitzer committee. Nominated for a coveted Tony Award® for Best Play, Schreck's play was also nominated for top honors by the Drama Desk, Drama League, Lucille Lortel, and Outer Critics' Award organizations.

The other performances of the 2022-2023 season include the world premiere of a new musical comedy, SHUCKED; the Utah premiere of THE PROM, one of Broadway's recent mega-hits; A CHRISTMAS STORY, THE MUSICAL; and PUTTING IT TOGETHER, a tribute to Stephen Sondheim, one of the greatest contemporary composers and lyricists. Plays in the season include a new adaptation of Molière's SCAPIN, and the world premiere of Kareem Fahmy's A DISTINCT SOCIETY.



Single tickets go on sale August 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Season packages have been revised for the 2022-2023 season. In addition to the popular 7-Play and Pick 5 Subscription packages, PTC has launched a Pick 3 Musical package, which goes on sale August 1, for patrons who wish to choose just three musicals this season at a discounted rate. As in previous years, patrons 35 years of age and younger can purchase a 7-Play subscription for 50% off regular prices for our Monday through Thursday performances. Senior Citizens can also get this 50% package discount for Saturday matinees. Patrons can also elect to attend on a "rush" basis, one hour before curtain, with the Rush Pass.



Subscribers receive significant benefits, like priority seat selection during an exclusive presale period, discounts on additional tickets, concierge ticket exchanges, and for 7-Play Subscribers, a two-show swap for any two productions in the season and one voucher for a free play, for each subscription.



For season subscriptions, contact Pioneer Theatre Company's Box Office at boxoffice@pioneertheatre.org, at 801-581-6961, or visit online at www.pioneertheatre.org.