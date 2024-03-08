Pioneer Theatre Company to Present Utah Premiere of THE LEHMAN TRILOGY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pioneer Theatre Company will present the Utah premiere of the Olivier-nominated and Tony-winning hit, The Lehman Trilogy, from March 29—April 13, 2024. The production will have the distinction of being the inaugural production in the brand-new Meldrum Theatre, which is located in the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse.

Written by Stefano Massini and adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy is described as follows: On a cold September morning in 1844, a Bavarian immigrant arrives in New York City, with his sights set on creating a new life in the new world. When his two brothers join his side, fates are sealed and a 163-year chain of events is set into motion as the family and company they form, Lehman Brothers, forever change the finance world. The Lehman Trilogy is a not-to-be-missed American tale of epic proportions.

“PTC is thrilled to bring The Lehman Trilogy to Utah audiences for the very first time and I couldn’t think of a more fitting first production for the Meldrum Theatre,” said PTC Artistic Director and Director of The Lehman Trilogy, Karen Azenberg. “This play has wowed audiences across the globe and I know PTC’s production will do the same—especially with this remarkable cast and creative team. Given that this is a highly anticipated Utah premiere and the fact that it’s being produced in a more intimate space, I advise patrons to get their tickets as soon as possible!”

CAST & CREATIVE

Comprising the intimate cast that will play a combined fifty roles are three PTC alums: Seth Andrew Bridges* (Mayer Lehman) previously appeared at PTC in the world premiere of Alabama Story. He has performed with Off-Broadway’s Mint Theatre Company and on many regional stages across the nation including Alley Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Company, Syracuse Stage, and Florida Rep. Seth’s TV/film credits include The Walking Dead: Dead City, Severance, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Succession.

William Connell* (Emmanuel Lehman) was last seen at PTC in The Play That Goes Wrong and prior to that, One Man, Two Guvnors. William has appeared on Broadway in A View from the Bridge, The Coast of Utopia, as well as in Roundabout’s Off-Broadway and touring productions of A Soldier’s Play. His TV/film credits include Succession, The Black List, Madame Secretary, Smash, Gossip Girl, and many others.

Jeff Talbott* (Henry Lehman) has appeared frequently at PTC as both an actor and playwright. As an actor, Jeff performed in PTC’s Oslo,The Odd Couple, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and Doubt. As playwright, Jeff’s plays i and The Messenger each had their world premieres at Pioneer Theatre Company in 2018 and 2022, respectively. His TV/film credits include Julie & Julia, The Sopranos, Orange is the New Black, Law and Order, and many others.

As mentioned, PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg directs The Lehman Trilogy. Earlier this season, Azenberg directed and choreographed The Rocky Horror Show, choreographed Christmas in Connecticut, and will direct and choreograph the final production of the season: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.

Composer Will Van Dyke, who is Music Supervisor/Orchestrator/Arranger of the current hit revival of Little Shop Of Horrors Off-Broadway, and who previously worked on PTC’s i, Ass, and The Messenger, will once again compose original music for this PTC production.

Also joining the Creative Team are Scenic and Costume Designer Yoon Bae (Scapin and Putting It Together); Lighting Designer Michael Gilliam (Something Rotten!, The Last Ship ); Sound Designer Bryce Robinette (What the Constitution Means to Me and Native Gardens). Emily Nacrissa Griffith* is Production Stage Manager.

THE MELDRUM THEATRE AT THE EINAR NIELSEN FIELDHOUSE

As announced previously, The Lehman Trilogy has the distinction of being the inaugural production in the new Meldrum Theatre at Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. The brand-new space is built inside the historic field house structure, with a state-of-the-art theatre space containing approximately 380-seats. PTC’s artistic vision for the new theatre is to provide its audiences with more intimate experiences for smaller plays.

The Lehman Trilogy runs from March 29 through April 13 at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse. Tickets are available at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC’s Box Office at 801-581-6961.

