Utah Premiere of COME FROM AWAY Will Be Performed at Pioneer Theatre Company

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Pioneer Theatre Company has announced the Cast and Creative Team for the Utah Premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away, with book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The production is directed and choreographed by PTC Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. Musical direction is by Phil Reno. Performances will run April 24-May 9, 2026.

When the world stood still on 9/11, an unexpected resilience unfolded in a remote Canadian town. Come From Away, a powerful and uplifting musical based on true events, tells the story of 38 diverted flights carrying nearly 7,000 passengers who found themselves stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland. Undaunted by logistics and language barriers, the people of Gander welcomed the stranded travelers into their community with open arms, recognizing that we're all part of a global family. Don't miss PTC's “guaranteed-to-restore-your-faith-in-humanity” Utah premiere!

“Pioneer Theatre Company is proud to present the Utah premiere of Come From Away, a powerful story about community, generosity, and how people come together in difficult moments,” said Karen Azenberg. “This production brings together an outstanding ensemble of Broadway powerhouses and PTC alumni who work seamlessly to tell this story with honesty and heart. It's a show that resonates in a very real way with audiences today and reminds us of our shared humanity—something that feels especially needed right now. We're proud to close our season with a piece that feels both timely and deeply human.”

CAST & CREATIVE

Leading the company are Broadway veterans, returning PTC favorites, and exciting new artists making their Pioneer Theatre Company debuts.

The company includes PTC veterans Lucy Anders* (National Tour of Something Rotten!; PTC's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Jersey Boys, The Prom) as Janice & Others; Galyana Castillo* (Broadway's Sweeney Todd; PTC's Something Rotten!, Once on This Island) as Hannah & Others; Lenny Daniel* (Broadway's Cats; National Tours of Spamalot and Chicago; PTC's Jersey Boys, The Prom, A Christmas Story The Musical) as Doug & Others; Mary Fanning Driggs* (PTC's Beautiful, …The Great Comet of 1812, Mamma Mia!) as Beulah & Others; Nathan Andrew Riley* (Broadway's and National Tours of The Lion King and Beautiful; PTC's Beautiful and Dear Evan Hansen) as Kevin J. & Others; John Schiappa* (original Broadway companies of Girl from the North Country, Assassins, Take Me Out; PTC's The Count of Monte Cristo) as Claude & Others; Angie Schworer* (Broadway's Some Like It Hot, The Prom, The Producers; PTC's Sweet Charity) as Bonnie & Others. and Matthew Stocke* (original Broadway companies of Titanic, The Full Monty, The Last Ship; PTC's concert presentation of Chess) as Oz & Others.

Making their Pioneer Theatre Company debuts are Pamela Bob* (Broadway's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Hand to God; Off-Broadway's Cracked Open) as Diane & Others; Brian O'Brien* (Broadway's Annie Get Your Gun, Beauty and the Beast, longtime Chicago veteran) as Nick & Others; Nic Rouleau* (Broadway, West End, and Chicago's The Book of Mormon) as Kevin T. & Others; David Rowen* (Broadway's Swept Away; Fosse/Verdon on FX) as Bob & Others; and Jessica Rush* (Broadway's Tina, Dear Evan Hansen, Gypsy) as Beverly & Others.

Also joining the company is student intern Jordan Soper (University of Utah BFA Musical Theatre candidate; Legally Blonde, Newsies, Into the Woods for the U's Department of Theatre) as Micky & Others.

The Creative Team is made up of Director/Choreographer Karen Azenberg (14 seasons and counting as PTC Artistic Director; PTC's Beautiful, The Lehman Trilogy, …The Great Comet of 1812; and Musical Director & Conductor Phil Reno (Broadway's The Drowsy Chaperone, The Producers, Something Rotten!).

They are joined by Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski (PTC's The Prom, …The Great Comet of 1812), Costume Designer Patrick Holt (PTC's Dear Evan Hansen, Waitress), Lighting Designer José Santiago (PTC's Prayer for the French Republic, Bonnie & Clyde), Sound Designer Aaron Hubbard (PTC's The Last Ship, Next to Normal), Hair & Makeup Designer Kate Casalino (PTC's Beautiful, Noises Off), Dramaturg Alexandra Harbold (PTC's The Lehman Trilogy, …The Great Comet of 1812), Dialect Coach Sarah Shippobotham (PTC's Oslo, The Last Ship), Casting Director Bob Cline, Associate Director Lenny Daniel*, and Production Stage Manager James O. Hansen*.

PTC has launched its Standing Ovation to Local Heroes initiative in conjunction with its production of Come From Away. The program provides 500 complimentary tickets to first responders in recognition of their service to the community.

The initiative was established earlier this season with seed funding from PTC board member Laura Holleman and is supported by contributions from community partners, including University of Utah Health and Merit Medical.

Come From Away, which highlights themes of service, resilience, and community, serves as the centerpiece of the program, offering first responders the opportunity to attend a live theatrical performance at no cost.

“This program is about acknowledging the extraordinary commitment of first responders and creating space to recognize their impact in a meaningful way,” said PTC Managing Director Adrian Budhu. “Come From Away tells a story rooted in compassion and collective support—values that closely mirror the work these individuals carry out every day. We are grateful to our partners and donors who made it possible to share this experience with those who serve our community.”