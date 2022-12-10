Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
OPPA! to Bring Back HOLIDAY FOLLIES for One Week Only

Performances begin December 14th.

Dec. 10, 2022  

OPPA! to Bring Back HOLIDAY FOLLIES for One Week Only Amelia Erhardt, Cleopatra, Jane Austin, Lucile Ball and more set the tone of inspiration as the ultimate production of strong women vibes fill the air with excitement for the annual Holiday Follies presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!). Celebrate the season, follies style, as they bring audiences and local arts organizations together for five days of unique, fun-filled variety shows beginning December 14th. With huge elaborate costumes, giant performance numbers and a ton of community groups, this is a show for the whole family. The evening, co-hosted by Brandon Stauffer and Jen Tate will feature, comedy, songs, dance, spectacular themed ensembles and special guests.

"This holiday production draws in performance talent from all across Northern Utah, and celebrates such an amazing collaboration of creators from our community" says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "The Follies is my favorite show of the year because the costumes are huge and sparkly, the talent is outstanding and all the community groups that join us each year on the OPPA! stage have made it a favorite holiday tradition for families."

THE HOLIDAY FOLLIES

Show Dates: December 14th, 15th 16th, 17th, and 19th
Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041
Tickets: Reserved Seating $16.50
Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm
Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Production Team Highlights:

Directed by Brandon Stauffer
Costume Designers: Amanda Larsen, Stacey Haslam and Brandon Stauffer
Featuring performances by The OPPA! Players, LHS Productions, OPPA! Youth Productions, Miss Roy, Link Education, D for Danze and more.
Special guest performers are different each night, stay up-to-date with full schedules here:
https://fb.me/e/7bOsDgqck

For more information and ticketing please see the link below:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214118®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Don't miss OPPA!'s final show of the year! A special thank you to Layton RAMP, Rice Media Group, Sorenson Legacy Foundation and First Community Bank for their sponsorships and continued support.

About On Pitch Performing Arts: Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring our community together.



Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Pioneer Theatre Company is Warm-Hearted Photo
Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY at Pioneer Theatre Company is Warm-Hearted
A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL, currently playing at Pioneer Theatre Company is a warm-hearted, wonderfully sentimental reminder of a simpler time.
NF2 Productions Presents Salt Lake City Workshop Production And Premiere Of Steven Fales M Photo
NF2 Productions Presents Salt Lake City Workshop Production And Premiere Of Steven Fales' MORMON BOY TRILOGY
Three Solo Plays in Repertory: Confessions of a Mormon Boy, Missionary Position, and Prodigal Dad' at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through Dec 30.
David Robertson Named Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Creative Partner Photo
David Robertson Named Utah Symphony | Utah Opera Creative Partner
David Robertson—a distinguished and renowned American conductor, composer, thinker, artist, and visionary—will join Utah Symphony | Utah Opera's artistic leadership team in the newly-created role of Creative Partner for a three-year tenure beginning in the 2023-24 season.
Photos: Get a First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Tuacahn Center for the Arts Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Tuacahn Center for the Arts
Get a first look at Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer, taking place place now through Dec. 22. at Tuacahn Center for the Arts' indoor Hafen Theatre.

