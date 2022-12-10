OPPA! to Bring Back HOLIDAY FOLLIES for One Week Only

Amelia Erhardt, Cleopatra, Jane Austin, Lucile Ball and more set the tone of inspiration as the ultimate production of strong women vibes fill the air with excitement for the annual Holiday Follies presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!). Celebrate the season, follies style, as they bring audiences and local arts organizations together for five days of unique, fun-filled variety shows beginning December 14th. With huge elaborate costumes, giant performance numbers and a ton of community groups, this is a show for the whole family. The evening, co-hosted by Brandon Stauffer and Jen Tate will feature, comedy, songs, dance, spectacular themed ensembles and special guests.



"This holiday production draws in performance talent from all across Northern Utah, and celebrates such an amazing collaboration of creators from our community" says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "The Follies is my favorite show of the year because the costumes are huge and sparkly, the talent is outstanding and all the community groups that join us each year on the OPPA! stage have made it a favorite holiday tradition for families."

THE HOLIDAY FOLLIES

Show Dates: December 14th, 15th 16th, 17th, and 19th

Located at the On Pitch Performing Arts: 4587 N Main Street, Layton, UT 84041

Tickets: Reserved Seating $16.50

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through our website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

Production Team Highlights:

Directed by Brandon Stauffer

Costume Designers: Amanda Larsen, Stacey Haslam and Brandon Stauffer

Featuring performances by The OPPA! Players, LHS Productions, OPPA! Youth Productions, Miss Roy, Link Education, D for Danze and more.

Special guest performers are different each night, stay up-to-date with full schedules here:

https://fb.me/e/7bOsDgqck



For more information and ticketing please see the link below:

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2214118®id=92&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.onpitchperformingarts.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Don't miss OPPA!'s final show of the year! A special thank you to Layton RAMP, Rice Media Group, Sorenson Legacy Foundation and First Community Bank for their sponsorships and continued support.



About On Pitch Performing Arts: Established in 2016, a 501c(3) nonprofit, we exists to educate, entertain, and inspire children, adults and audiences with theatrical productions that range from musicals, plays, and new works; we train and support the next generation of theatre artists; we provide arts education programs that promote life-long learning; and we celebrate the power of theatre to bring our community together.