OPPA! Opens THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Next Month

OPPA!’s production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame opens Friday, February 9th. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell’s new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo’s gothic novel.



Under the direction of Ashley Ramsey, the creative team at OPPA! has set the musical on two story telling wagons where the emphasis can be on the story tellers and their transformations into multiple characters. The technical aspects of the show include moving stair cases, turntables, roaming lights, transforming costumes and more!



“I wanted to approach this show from a new prospective” says Ashley Ramsey, Director of The Hunch Back of Notre Dame. “So, with the help of an imaginative and creative production team we set out to place this story in a traveling wagon. Through the process the cast as worked to find new connections and stories hidden in the already beautiful story. This unbelievably talented cast comes to life as multiple characters and creates a magical retelling of the story.”

PRODUCTION TEAM HIGHLIGHTS:

Directed by Ashley Ramsey

Musical Direction by Angie Petty

Choreography by Alex LaPorte

Set Design by Brandon Stauffer

Costume Design by Anna Graff Rice

Prop Design by Hunter Williams

Stage Management by Sarah Wheelwright

Lighting Design by Laura Crossett

Sound Design by Josh Rice