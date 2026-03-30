MURDER BALLAD Will Have Regional Premiere at Salt Lake Acting Company

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The Regional Premiere of Murder Ballad will play at Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC) from April 8 to May 3, 2026. Conceived by and with Book and Lyrics by Julia Jordan, and Music and Lyrics by Juliana Nash.

This electric and rarely produced rock opera features a powerhouse cast of four, a live band, and the sexy, sultry edginess only found at Salt Lake Acting Company. When the pull of a radical past begins to outweigh the mundaneness of modern married life, a Murder Ballad must be sung.



Cynthia Fleming, director of Murder Ballad, shares her excitement for the show: “Murder Ballad is a bold new experience for our audiences, a musical unlike anything we’ve done before. As SLAC’s Executive Artistic Director, I had to say yes to directing this play because of my clear vision of what this could be on our stage. Who do I trust to help bring this vision to life? Musical Director, Dave Evanoff! We have been collaborating since 1995; we share a commitment to pushing beyond what’s on the page, and we strive to create theatrical experiences that are both imaginative and unforgettable. Our cast is a dream cast of extraordinary professional artists who meet the demands of this challenging piece with passion and heart. They have moved me daily in rehearsals.”



The production will be directed and choreographed by Cynthia Fleming and music directed by David Evanoff. Joining the pair on the creative team will be Erik Reichert (Set Designer), David Decarolis (Lighting Designer), Cynthia L. Kehr Rees** (Sound Designer), Dennis Hassan (Costume Designer), Arika Schockmel (Props Designer), Adriana Lemke (Fight/Intimacy Director), Tahra Veasley* (Production Stage Manager), and Bridgette Lehman (Asst. Stage Manager).

Joining the creative team as part of SLAC’s Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be Calvin Vinson (Asst. Sound Designer/Engineer), and Sara Schwartz (Asst. Lighting Designer).



In addition to music directing, David Evanoff will also join the live band on keyboard alongside Mark D. Maxson on guitar, Davin Tayler on Bass, and Kendall White on drums. These creatives join the cast, which includes Collette Astle* (Sara), Gray Aydelott (Tom), Latoya Cameron* (The Narrator), and M. Scott McLean* (Michael).

“As Music Director for Murder Ballad, I’m continually struck by how the score functions as both storyteller and emotional undercurrent, blending the raw edge of rock with a haunting, almost confessional intimacy. The music doesn’t simply accompany the narrative—it drives it, while the band’s presence underscores the gritty, downtown energy that defines the piece. It’s a thrilling challenge to balance precision with the musical's sense of danger, ensuring every performance feels as alive and unpredictable as the story itself.” - David Evanoff

Tickets are available online or by contacting Salt Lake Acting Company’s Box Office at (801) 363-7522. Following preview performances on Wednesday, April 8, and Thursday, April 9, Opening Night will be Friday, April 10, after which the show will play Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 PM, with Sunday matinees at 1 PM and 6 PM, through May 3. Additional performances on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:30 PM, and Saturday, May 2, at 2 PM.

About Salt Lake Acting Company:

Founded in 1970 and located in Salt Lake City’s historic Marmalade District, Salt Lake Acting Company is a 501(c)(3) professional non-profit theater whose mission is to “...engage and enrich community through brave, contemporary theatre.” SLAC is one of the chief performing arts organizations in Utah, as well as a member of the National New Play Network, and is committed to commissioning, developing, and producing new plays. Through its arts education programs, SLAC strives to be a resource for Utah students and early-career artists of all ages.

Photo Credit: Nick Fleming