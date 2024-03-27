JERSEY BOYS, WAITRESS, and More Set For Pioneer Theatre Company 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pioneer Theatre Company has announced its 2024-2025 season lineup, which offers PTC's signature mix of contemporary works, Utah premieres, and re-imagined classics.

“We're thrilled to unveil our 2024-2025 Season, which is an eclectic lineup of some much-anticipated productions like Jersey Boys and Waitress, along with the fresh-from-Broadway Prayer for the French Republic,” said Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. “This season will also mark the first in which we're able to program two productions at the intimate Meldrum Theatre. We're excited to continue to create spaces for new works and create new takes on established pieces.”

PTC kicks off its 63rd Season with the jukebox juggernaut Jersey Boys. Running September 13-28, Jersey Boys tells the electrifying tale of the rise of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Winner of four Tony Awards—including Best Musical—the landmark musical is filled with chart-topping hits like “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh What a Night),” and so many more.

The company will then present the Utah premiere of the recent Broadway hit play, Prayer for the French Republic. The timely work by Joshua Harmon portrays a curious American student named Molly, who seeks to connect with her family in France. When her cousin becomes the victim of an anti-Semitic attack, Molly's uncle Charles—who immigrated from Algeria—decides to move to Israel. This earns the dismay of Molly's anti-Zionist uncle Patrick, all set against the growing threat of political extremism in France. The play will run from October 25-November 9.

During the 2024 holiday season, PTC will offer up an alternative to traditional holiday fare: the acclaimed chamber theatre comedy, Souvenir. The play tells the stranger-than-fiction account of Florence Foster Jenkins, a wealthy socialite with an insatiable passion for opera—despite possessing a hilariously tone-deaf voice! This intimate and extraordinary play will be onstage from December 6-21 at the Meldrum Theatre.

From January 10—25, PTC will present the Utah premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's new adaptation of Dial M for Murder. This modern retelling of Frederick Knott's classic thriller plunges audiences into a web of intrigue as ex-tennis pro Tony Wendice concocts a chilling plot to murder his unfaithful wife. Classic suspense at its finest!

PTC will then present the seven-time Tony-nominated sensation Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from February 14-March 1. A tribute to the indomitable spirit of one of America's greatest musical artists told through her incredible music, including “You've Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” and other hits of the era by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, The Righteous Brothers, Neil Sedaka, and more!

From March 28—April 12, the Meldrum Theatre will be home to A Case for the Existence of God, a profound new work from the playwright behind the Oscar-winning film The Whale. In the confined space of an office cubicle, Keith, a mortgage broker, and Ryan, a yogurt plant worker with aspirations tied to ancestral land, discover an unexpected shared thread weaving through their lives.

Concluding the season, from May 2—17, is the delectable Broadway hit, Waitress. Based on the 2007 Sundance film, Waitress is the story of Jenna, a pie chef and waitress at a small-town Southern diner who's stuck in a loveless marriage. When Jenna discovers she is pregnant, a local pie-baking contest with a cash prize becomes Jenna and her baby's chance for a better life. Nominated for four Tony Awards, Waitress is a theatrical treat with delicious songs by multiple Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles.

Season tickets to the 2024/2025 Pioneer Theatre Company Season will be made available to new and returning subscribers beginning March 27, 2024. PTC will once again offer its signature Full 7, Pick-5, Pick-3, 35-and-Under, and Senior Citizen subscriptions. PTC's Rush Pass subscription will also be made available, but at a later date.

New to the 2024/2025 season is the Platinum Full 7 package. For an additional $49, subscribers can enhance their Pick-7 subscription with exclusive benefits including an additional ticket voucher to any production at the Lees Theatre (PTC's mainstage) at Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre.

New and returning subscribers are encouraged to renew/subscribe via PioneerTheatre.org, by calling 801-581-6961, or in person during the upcoming production, The Lehman Trilogy (playing at the Meldrum Theatre at the Einar Nielsen Fieldhouse from March 29-April 13). Single ticket sales for the 24/25 season will be announced at a later date.