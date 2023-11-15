Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

hale center theater orem announces production of a christmas carol
Hale Center Theater Orem will present A Christmas Carol will run from November 25th to December 23rd, 2023, weeknights at 5 PM and 8 PM, with Saturday performances at 11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM. Dark Sunday.
The Dickensian tale of the curmudgeonly old Ebenezer Scrooge and his night of ghostly visitors continues to enthrall audiences 180-years after it was first published. Enjoy a cup of hot wassail, and ring in the holidays right with the whole family for our annual production of A Christmas Carol!
Production Team:
Director – Rodger Sorensen
Music Director – Kyle Harper
Choreographer – Amelia Rose Moore
Assistant Director/Dramaturg – Lizzy Bean
Music Composition – Kyle Harper & Cody Hale
Production Stage Managers – Ryan Fallis & Ashtyn Waters
Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham
Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis
Set Design – Morgan Golightly
Sound Design – Cole McClure
Costume Design – Dvorah Governale
Hair & Makeup Design – Melinda Wilks
Properties – Linda Hale
Cast List:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Actor 1 – Mark Fossen / Ric Starnes
Actor 2 – Jared Larkin / David Matthew Smith
Actor 3 – William Gardner / Austin Zimmerman
Actor 4 – Richie Trimble / Charlie Flint
Actor 5 – Patrick Kintz / Langi Tuifua
Actor 6 – Jonathan Fifield / Ben Sansom
Actor 7 – Alex Joyner / Bradley MacKay
Actor 8 – Braedon Reynolds / Clayton Crawford
Actor 9 – Eliot Maxfield / Liam Kaufman
Actor 10 – Johnny Devey & Jack Jewkes / Harvey Gilliam & Jimmy Polifka
Actor 11 – Amy Carlin / Hannah Wood Nelson
Actor 12 – Eliza Stevenson / Charity Johansen
Actor 13 – Carson Center / Emily Llewellyn Sellers
Actor 14 – Hannah Schneck / Kaylene Neo
Actor 15 – Emma Joyner / Ryann Baily Wawro
Actor 16 – Jennsen Henderson / Jenna Murdock
Actor 17 – Penny Hodson / Audrey Edwards
Actor 18 – Lizzie Kintz / Lilly Anderson
Caroler (Soprano 1) – Katie Mecham / Abby Young
Caroler (Soprano 2) – Andrea Rincón Jensen / Karen Milne
Caroler (Alto 1) – Elizabeth Thompson / Savannah Hess
Caroler (Alto 2) – Jennifer Mills / Megan Gwilliam
Caroler (Tenor 1) – Desmond Walker / Nathaniel Lloyd
Caroler (Tenor 2) – AJ Wankier / Caleb McCleary
Caroler (Bass 1) – Parker Rincón Jensen / Tony Phasay
Caroler (Bass 2) – Jashub Young / Daniel Bearss
Musician (Violin) – Braden Williams / Naomi White
Musician (Cello) – Liz Davis Maxfield / Risa Bean
Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.
