Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Center Theater Orem will present A Christmas Carol will run from November 25th to December 23rd, 2023, weeknights at 5 PM and 8 PM, with Saturday performances at 11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM. Dark Sunday.


The Dickensian tale of the curmudgeonly old Ebenezer Scrooge and his night of ghostly visitors continues to enthrall audiences 180-years after it was first published. Enjoy a cup of hot wassail, and ring in the holidays right with the whole family for our annual production of A Christmas Carol!  

 

Production Team: 

Director – Rodger Sorensen 

Music Director – Kyle Harper 

Choreographer – Amelia Rose Moore 

Assistant Director/Dramaturg – Lizzy Bean 

Music Composition – Kyle Harper & Cody Hale 

Production Stage Managers – Ryan Fallis & Ashtyn Waters 

Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham 

Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis 

Set Design – Morgan Golightly 

Sound Design – Cole McClure 

Costume Design – Dvorah Governale 

Hair & Makeup Design – Melinda Wilks 

Properties – Linda Hale 

 

Cast List: 

Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday  

Actor 1 – Mark Fossen / Ric Starnes 

Actor 2 – Jared Larkin / David Matthew Smith 

Actor 3 – William Gardner / Austin Zimmerman 

Actor 4 – Richie Trimble / Charlie Flint 

Actor 5 – Patrick Kintz / Langi Tuifua 

Actor 6 – Jonathan Fifield / Ben Sansom 

Actor 7 – Alex Joyner / Bradley MacKay 

Actor 8 – Braedon Reynolds / Clayton Crawford 

Actor 9 – Eliot Maxfield / Liam Kaufman 

Actor 10 – Johnny Devey & Jack Jewkes / Harvey Gilliam & Jimmy Polifka 

Actor 11 – Amy Carlin / Hannah Wood Nelson 

Actor 12 – Eliza Stevenson / Charity Johansen 

Actor 13 – Carson Center / Emily Llewellyn Sellers 

Actor 14 – Hannah Schneck / Kaylene Neo 

Actor 15 – Emma Joyner / Ryann Baily Wawro 

Actor 16 – Jennsen Henderson / Jenna Murdock 

Actor 17 – Penny Hodson / Audrey Edwards 

Actor 18 – Lizzie Kintz / Lilly Anderson 

Caroler (Soprano 1) – Katie Mecham / Abby Young 

Caroler (Soprano 2) – Andrea Rincón Jensen / Karen Milne 

Caroler (Alto 1) – Elizabeth Thompson / Savannah Hess 

Caroler (Alto 2) – Jennifer Mills / Megan Gwilliam 

Caroler (Tenor 1) – Desmond Walker / Nathaniel Lloyd 

Caroler (Tenor 2) – AJ Wankier / Caleb McCleary 

Caroler (Bass 1) – Parker Rincón Jensen / Tony Phasay 

Caroler (Bass 2) – Jashub Young / Daniel Bearss 

Musician (Violin) – Braden Williams / Naomi White 

Musician (Cello) – Liz Davis Maxfield / Risa Bean 

 

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform. 




