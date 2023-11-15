Hale Center Theater Orem To Produce A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Hale Center Theater Orem will present A Christmas Carol will run from November 25th to December 23rd, 2023, weeknights at 5 PM and 8 PM, with Saturday performances at 11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM. Dark Sunday.



The Dickensian tale of the curmudgeonly old Ebenezer Scrooge and his night of ghostly visitors continues to enthrall audiences 180-years after it was first published. Enjoy a cup of hot wassail, and ring in the holidays right with the whole family for our annual production of A Christmas Carol!

Production Team:

Director – Rodger Sorensen

Music Director – Kyle Harper

Choreographer – Amelia Rose Moore

Assistant Director/Dramaturg – Lizzy Bean

Music Composition – Kyle Harper & Cody Hale

Production Stage Managers – Ryan Fallis & Ashtyn Waters

Dialect Coach – Dianna Graham

Lighting Design – Ryan Fallis

Set Design – Morgan Golightly

Sound Design – Cole McClure

Costume Design – Dvorah Governale

Hair & Makeup Design – Melinda Wilks

Properties – Linda Hale

Cast List:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday / Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Actor 1 – Mark Fossen / Ric Starnes

Actor 2 – Jared Larkin / David Matthew Smith

Actor 3 – William Gardner / Austin Zimmerman

Actor 4 – Richie Trimble / Charlie Flint

Actor 5 – Patrick Kintz / Langi Tuifua

Actor 6 – Jonathan Fifield / Ben Sansom

Actor 7 – Alex Joyner / Bradley MacKay

Actor 8 – Braedon Reynolds / Clayton Crawford

Actor 9 – Eliot Maxfield / Liam Kaufman

Actor 10 – Johnny Devey & Jack Jewkes / Harvey Gilliam & Jimmy Polifka

Actor 11 – Amy Carlin / Hannah Wood Nelson

Actor 12 – Eliza Stevenson / Charity Johansen

Actor 13 – Carson Center / Emily Llewellyn Sellers

Actor 14 – Hannah Schneck / Kaylene Neo

Actor 15 – Emma Joyner / Ryann Baily Wawro

Actor 16 – Jennsen Henderson / Jenna Murdock

Actor 17 – Penny Hodson / Audrey Edwards

Actor 18 – Lizzie Kintz / Lilly Anderson

Caroler (Soprano 1) – Katie Mecham / Abby Young

Caroler (Soprano 2) – Andrea Rincón Jensen / Karen Milne

Caroler (Alto 1) – Elizabeth Thompson / Savannah Hess

Caroler (Alto 2) – Jennifer Mills / Megan Gwilliam

Caroler (Tenor 1) – Desmond Walker / Nathaniel Lloyd

Caroler (Tenor 2) – AJ Wankier / Caleb McCleary

Caroler (Bass 1) – Parker Rincón Jensen / Tony Phasay

Caroler (Bass 2) – Jashub Young / Daniel Bearss

Musician (Violin) – Braden Williams / Naomi White

Musician (Cello) – Liz Davis Maxfield / Risa Bean

Hale Center Foundation for the Arts and Education is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to provide a high quality, intimate theatrical experience while maintaining affordable ticket prices; furnish an excellent venue for artists to express their talents and gain valuable experience; and invest in people by providing a positive place for children and adults to learn and perform.